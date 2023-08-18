BI Claims Rupiah Banknotes Have World’s Best Design

Jakarta. Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said on Friday that the banknotes issued by the central bank in 2022 have been named the best in the world for their superior design that combines cutting-edge security features with the nation's cultural heritage.

Unveiled during the celebration of the country's Independence Day last year, these banknotes come in denominations of Rp 100,000, Rp 50,000, Rp 20,000, Rp 10,000, Rp 5,000, Rp 2,000, and Rp 1,000.

Perry said that these banknotes were recognized as the best new banknote series by the International Association of Currency Affairs (IACA) during an award ceremony earlier this year.

"At present, Rupiah banknotes are the finest in the world," Perry said while inaugurating the Sovereign Rupiah Festival in Jakarta.

Crafted by the state-owned printing company Perum Peruri, the award-winning Rupiah banknote designs feature representations of Indonesia's national heroes, cultural themes, and natural treasures.

The IACA website notes that the 2022 series of Rupiah banknotes showcase "the latest integrated overt and covert security elements" along with "dynamic motion effects on the larger denominations as well as ultraviolet fluorescence and phosphorescent technology to produce a wider palette of colors and broader illumination across all denominations."

Perry further revealed that Bank Indonesia will soon introduce a digital currency, to be known as the "digital rupiah." However, he did not delve into specifics regarding this initiative.

