BI Holds Interest Rate at 6%, Forecasts Global Growth Slowing in 2025

Arnoldus Kristianus
December 18, 2024 | 3:23 pm
SHARE
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks at a press conference following the October 2024 Board of Governors Meeting at BI's Thamrin Building on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. (Investor Daily/Arnoldus Kristianus)
Bank Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks at a press conference following the October 2024 Board of Governors Meeting at BI's Thamrin Building on Wednesday, October 16, 2024. (Investor Daily/Arnoldus Kristianus)

Jakarta. Bank Indonesia (BI) has decided to keep its benchmark interest rate at 6 percent to maintain inflation within its target range of 2.5 percent for 2024 and 2025, while also supporting sustainable economic growth amid global uncertainties.

"Monetary policy is focused on strengthening the stability of the rupiah, particularly due to rising global economic uncertainties linked to US policy direction and heightened geopolitical tensions across various regions," BI Governor Perry Warjiyo said during a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday.

BI forecasts global economic growth to slow to 3.1 percent in 2025, down from 3.2 percent in 2024. The central bank stated that global financial market volatility, along with the risks of slower economic growth, continues to pose challenges. Perry pointed to US trade policy, including tariff hikes on imports and commodities, which are increasing the risk of fragmented global trade.

Inflation worldwide is also rising beyond earlier expectations, driven by supply chain disruptions. Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate is expected to grow more slowly due to persistent inflation, and the US fiscal policy remains expansive. These factors are keeping US Treasury yields high, adding pressure on global currencies and curbing foreign capital inflows to emerging markets.

Advertisement

"The global economic environment, along with ongoing uncertainties in financial markets, requires strong policy responses to mitigate the negative impacts on emerging economies, including Indonesia," Perry said.

Looking ahead to Indonesia's own economic outlook, BI projects growth for 2025 to range between 4.8 percent and 5.6 percent. The central bank plans to continue supporting growth from both the demand and supply sides of the economy, aligning its policies closely with government fiscal stimulus efforts.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Half of Municipally-Owned Companies Become Liabilities Due to Cronyism: Minister
Business 2 hours ago

Half of Municipally-Owned Companies Become Liabilities Due to Cronyism: Minister

 Tito said that many of these companies have become parasitic users of government funds.
Federal Reserve Set to Cut Key Rate But Consumers Might Not Feel Much Benefit Anytime Soon
Business 2 hours ago

Federal Reserve Set to Cut Key Rate But Consumers Might Not Feel Much Benefit Anytime Soon

 Inflation has remained stuck above the Fed's 2 percent target in recent months while the economy has continued to grow briskly.
Authorities Seize 1.25 Million Kgs of Steel Plates for SNI Violations
News 4 hours ago

Authorities Seize 1.25 Million Kgs of Steel Plates for SNI Violations

 Officials estimated the total value of the seized items to be approximately Rp 23.7 billion ($1.5 million).
Police Foil Smuggling of 9 Tons of Tin Disguised Under Ice Cubes
News 5 hours ago

Police Foil Smuggling of 9 Tons of Tin Disguised Under Ice Cubes

 The truck driver, identified by his initials EDP, and a local businessman, AAD, were arrested after officers discovered the illegal cargo.
Bright Future for Petrosea
Special Updates 8 hours ago

Bright Future for Petrosea

 The coal sector, which is one of PTRO's main focuses, still shows solid prospects.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
1
Indonesia Rolls Out $51.65 Billion Stimulus Package for 2025 to Offset VAT Increase
2
Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
3
OJK Places Former Investree CEO Adrian Gunadi on Wanted List, Suspected to Have Fled Abroad
4
Jokowi, Son, and Son-in-Law Officially Dismissed by PDI-P
5
Indonesia to Raise VAT to 12 Percent on January 1
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED