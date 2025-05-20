Bimo Wijayanto Officially Appointed as Indonesia’s New Director General of Taxes

Arnoldus Kristianus
May 23, 2025 | 11:24 am
SHARE
Bimo Wijayanto, secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs overseeing economic cooperation, speaks to journalists at the State Palace in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
Bimo Wijayanto, secretary of the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs overseeing economic cooperation, speaks to journalists at the State Palace in Jakarta, Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday officially inaugurated Bimo Wijayanto as Indonesia’s new Director General of Taxes, following his appointment by President Joko Widodo.

Bimo replaces Suryo Utomo, who now serves as Head of the Agency for Financial Technology, Information, and Intelligence. Prior to his appointment, Bimo held the position of Secretary to the Deputy for Economic Cooperation and Investment Coordination at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs since December 2024.

Bimo was one of 22 senior officials sworn in on the same day to assume echelon I leadership positions within the Ministry of Finance.

“I trust that you will carry out your duties to the best of your abilities in line with the responsibilities entrusted to you,” Sri Mulyani said during the inauguration ceremony.

Advertisement

The minister also expressed her appreciation to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto for releasing Bimo to serve at the finance ministry. “Thank you, Minister Airlangga, for allowing Bimo to join us,” she said.

Bimo began his career at the Directorate General of Taxes as Head of the Section for Macroeconomic Policy Impact Analysis between September 2014 and July 2015. He later served as Senior Expert Staff at the Executive Office of the President from January 2016 to August 2020.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Gadjah Mada University (UGM), an MBA in Accounting and Finance from the University of Queensland, and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Canberra. He later completed a postdoctoral program at Duke University.

Other key appointments include Djaka Budi Utama as the new Director General of Customs and Excise, replacing Askolani, who has been named Director General of Fiscal Balance.

Full list of newly appointed echelon I officials at the Ministry of Finance:

  • Secretary General: Heru Pambudi
  • Director General of Fiscal Policy: Febrio Kacaribu
  • Director General of Budget: Luky Alfirman
  • Director General of Taxes: Bimo Wijayanto
  • Director General of Customs and Excise: Djaka Budi Utama
  • Director General of Treasury: Astera Primanto Bhakti
  • Director General of State Assets: Rionald Silaban
  • Director General of Fiscal Balance: Askolani
  • Director General of Risk Financing and Management: Suminto
  • Director General of Financial Sector Stability and Development: Masyita Crystallin
  • Inspector General: Awan Nurmawan Nuh
  • Head of Financial Technology, Information, and Intelligence Agency: Suryo Utomo
  • Head of Financial Education and Training Agency: Andin Hadiyanto
  • Special Advisor on Tax Regulation and Enforcement: Iwan Djuniardi
  • Special Advisor on Tax Compliance: Yon Arsal
  • Special Advisor on Tax Supervision: Nufransa Wira Sakti
  • Special Advisor on State Revenue: Dwi Teguh Wibowo
  • Special Advisor on Non-Tax State Revenue: Mochamad Agus Rofiudin
  • Special Advisor on State Expenditures: Sudarto
  • Special Advisor on Macroeconomics and International Finance: Parjiono
  • Special Advisor on Financial Services and Capital Markets: Arief Wibisono
  • Special Advisor on Legal and Institutional Affairs: Rini Widiyani Wahyuningdyah

Tags:
#Macroeconomics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Bimo Wijayanto Officially Appointed as Indonesia’s New Director General of Taxes
Business 56 minutes ago

Bimo Wijayanto Officially Appointed as Indonesia’s New Director General of Taxes

 Bimo was one of 22 senior officials sworn in on the same day to assume echelon I leadership positions within the Ministry of Finance.
Prabowo Appoints New Tax and Customs Chiefs as Revenue Slides
Business May 20, 2025 | 8:07 pm

Prabowo Appoints New Tax and Customs Chiefs as Revenue Slides

 Bimo Wijayanto, a senior bureaucrat at the Coordinating Ministry for the Economy, will replace Suryo Utomo as Director General of Taxes.

The Latest

Bimo Wijayanto Officially Appointed as Indonesia’s New Director General of Taxes
Business 56 minutes ago

Bimo Wijayanto Officially Appointed as Indonesia’s New Director General of Taxes

 Bimo was one of 22 senior officials sworn in on the same day to assume echelon I leadership positions within the Ministry of Finance.
Emergency Reserves, High Prices, Rationing -- How Did Japan's Rice Crisis Get This Far?
Business 2 hours ago

Emergency Reserves, High Prices, Rationing -- How Did Japan's Rice Crisis Get This Far?

 To cope with shortfalls this year, the government has released rice reserves. But the grain has been slow to reach supermarket shelves.
Astra Encourages Bangka Belitung Youth to Make Impact
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Astra Encourages Bangka Belitung Youth to Make Impact

 Astra also encourages local youth to take part at its SATU Indonesia Awards.
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
Business 2 hours ago

Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities

 During a high-level meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Luhut proposed the creation of a joint sovereign wealth initiative.
Five Rehabilitated Orangutans Released into the Wild in Central Kalimantan
News 4 hours ago

Five Rehabilitated Orangutans Released into the Wild in Central Kalimantan

 “Orangutans are a keystone species, essential for maintaining the balance of Kalimantan’s forests,” an official said.
News Index

Most Popular

Bank Indonesia Cuts Benchmark Rate by 25 Basis Points to 5.5 Pct
1
Bank Indonesia Cuts Benchmark Rate by 25 Basis Points to 5.5 Pct
2
Bank Indonesia Cuts 2025 Growth Forecast After Weak Q1 Performance
3
Indonesia Revives Boeing-Garuda Deal Amid Tariff Talks
4
Indonesian Sovereign Fund Danantara to Partner with China, Japan, Malaysia
5
“They Target Our Families”: Ex-KPK Official Details Terror Tactics Used by the Powerful
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED