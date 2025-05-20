Bimo Wijayanto Officially Appointed as Indonesia’s New Director General of Taxes

Jakarta. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday officially inaugurated Bimo Wijayanto as Indonesia’s new Director General of Taxes, following his appointment by President Joko Widodo.

Bimo replaces Suryo Utomo, who now serves as Head of the Agency for Financial Technology, Information, and Intelligence. Prior to his appointment, Bimo held the position of Secretary to the Deputy for Economic Cooperation and Investment Coordination at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs since December 2024.

Bimo was one of 22 senior officials sworn in on the same day to assume echelon I leadership positions within the Ministry of Finance.

“I trust that you will carry out your duties to the best of your abilities in line with the responsibilities entrusted to you,” Sri Mulyani said during the inauguration ceremony.

The minister also expressed her appreciation to Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto for releasing Bimo to serve at the finance ministry. “Thank you, Minister Airlangga, for allowing Bimo to join us,” she said.

Bimo began his career at the Directorate General of Taxes as Head of the Section for Macroeconomic Policy Impact Analysis between September 2014 and July 2015. He later served as Senior Expert Staff at the Executive Office of the President from January 2016 to August 2020.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Gadjah Mada University (UGM), an MBA in Accounting and Finance from the University of Queensland, and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Canberra. He later completed a postdoctoral program at Duke University.

Other key appointments include Djaka Budi Utama as the new Director General of Customs and Excise, replacing Askolani, who has been named Director General of Fiscal Balance.

Full list of newly appointed echelon I officials at the Ministry of Finance:

Secretary General: Heru Pambudi

Director General of Fiscal Policy: Febrio Kacaribu

Director General of Budget: Luky Alfirman

Director General of Taxes: Bimo Wijayanto

Director General of Customs and Excise: Djaka Budi Utama

Director General of Treasury: Astera Primanto Bhakti

Director General of State Assets: Rionald Silaban

Director General of Fiscal Balance: Askolani

Director General of Risk Financing and Management: Suminto

Director General of Financial Sector Stability and Development: Masyita Crystallin

Inspector General: Awan Nurmawan Nuh

Head of Financial Technology, Information, and Intelligence Agency: Suryo Utomo

Head of Financial Education and Training Agency: Andin Hadiyanto

Special Advisor on Tax Regulation and Enforcement: Iwan Djuniardi

Special Advisor on Tax Compliance: Yon Arsal

Special Advisor on Tax Supervision: Nufransa Wira Sakti

Special Advisor on State Revenue: Dwi Teguh Wibowo

Special Advisor on Non-Tax State Revenue: Mochamad Agus Rofiudin

Special Advisor on State Expenditures: Sudarto

Special Advisor on Macroeconomics and International Finance: Parjiono

Special Advisor on Financial Services and Capital Markets: Arief Wibisono

Special Advisor on Legal and Institutional Affairs: Rini Widiyani Wahyuningdyah

