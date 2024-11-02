Biofarma Secures Rp 1.4 Trillion Vaccine Export Order

Sella Rizky Deviani
November 2, 2024 | 8:37 am
FILE - A health worker gives an oral vaccine to a toddler in Depok, West Java, on April 8, 2023. (Antara Photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)
FILE - A health worker gives an oral vaccine to a toddler in Depok, West Java, on April 8, 2023. (Antara Photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

Jakarta. State-owned pharmaceutical company Biofarma has secured a contract valued at Rp 1.4 trillion ($88 million) to supply vaccines to international organizations and foreign countries for next year.

Biofarma’s Vice President Director, Soleh Ayubi, announced on Friday that this contract represents nearly half of the company's 2025 export target of Rp 3 trillion.

"We have once again been entrusted to supply a variety of vaccines for polio, diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis, amounting to Rp 1.4 trillion for 2025 alone," Soleh said in Jakarta.

The contract was finalized after a major meeting involving 43 global pharmaceutical companies, the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and buyers from various countries.

According to Soleh, the vaccines are intended for 700 million children worldwide.

State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir expressed pride in Indonesia's significant role in the global vaccine supply chain, noting that Biofarma's distribution network spans approximately 150 countries.

“We represent a great nation that consistently plays a vital role in the global health system supply chain,” Erick said.

#Corporate News
