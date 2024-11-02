Biofarma to Relocate Century-Old Factory from Bandung to Boost Vaccine Production

Sella Rizky Deviani
November 2, 2024 | 9:28 am
SHARE
Biofarma headquarters on Pasteur Street, Bandung. (Photo courtesy of Biofarma)
Biofarma headquarters on Pasteur Street, Bandung. (Photo courtesy of Biofarma)

Jakarta. State-owned pharmaceutical company Biofarma announced plans on Friday to build a new, higher-capacity vaccine production facility to replace its existing factory in Bandung, West Java.

The current factory, located in the Pasteur area of Bandung, is over a century old and situated in a densely populated urban area, making it vulnerable to disruptions, said Biofarma’s Vice President Director, Soleh Ayubi.

The announcement follows Biofarma's recent success in securing a Rp 1.4 trillion ($88 million) contract to supply vaccines to international organizations and foreign countries for next year.

“If disruptions occur at our factory, delays would impact the 153 countries that purchase vaccines from us,” Soleh said during a news conference in Jakarta.

Advertisement

The existing Bandung facility has an annual production capacity of 3.1 billion vaccines, and Biofarma aims to significantly increase this capacity.

“We want to expand our capacity by several times, but it’s not feasible at our current location in Bandung. The factory was built 130 years ago in what was then a jungle, but now it is surrounded by a very crowded city,” Soleh explained.

Biofarma’s management is now searching for a site for the new factory that will be capable of operating for the next century.

“This will enable us to increase our capacity fivefold and significantly boost our export sales. Over the next decade, we aim to grow our export revenue tenfold,” Soleh added.

Indofarma Scandal
During the same conference, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir addressed the ongoing corruption investigation involving Indofarma, a Biofarma subsidiary.

Erick explained that Indofarma was originally established to produce herbal medicines and reduce Indonesia's reliance on imports. He said Indonesia’s potential in herbal medicine is on par with that of India and China due to its rich botanical resources.

“Our initial vision was for Indofarma to specialize in herbal medicine production,” Erick said. “Unfortunately, the management failed to adhere to good governance practices, prematurely ending that aspiration.”

Erick expressed plans to return Indofarma to its primary role as a supplier of raw materials for the pharmaceutical industry, in an effort to decrease import dependency.

In September, Jakarta prosecutors arrested Indofarma CEO Arief Pramuhanto on charges of falsified medical equipment procurement and accounting manipulations that cost the state Rp 371 billion ($23 million).

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
News 12 hours ago

Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP

 Foreign nationals with ITAS and ITAP can now use autogates at Soekarno-Hatta and Ngurah Rai airports, speeding up immigration.
Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National
News 13 hours ago

Police Bust International Online Gambling Ring Run by Chinese National

 The National Police uncovered an international online gambling network, arresting seven suspects, including a Chinese national.
IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election
Business 15 hours ago

IDX Slips as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of US Presidential Election

 Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) saw its market capitalization fall by 2.23 percent this past week. The JCI also decreased by 2.46 percent,
Israel Airstrikes Claim Dozens of Lives in Lebanon and Gaza
News 16 hours ago

Israel Airstrikes Claim Dozens of Lives in Lebanon and Gaza

 Israel launched a series of heavy airstrikes across northeastern Lebanon’s rural villages on Friday
Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System
News 17 hours ago

Deaths of 10 Newborns Shake Millions' Trust in Turkey's Healthcare System

 In one transcript, a nurse and a doctor talk about how they mishandled the treatment of a baby and agreed to fake the hospital records.
News Index

Most Popular

iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban
1
iPhone 16 Now Impossible to Find Online in Indonesia Following Sales Ban
2
Online Gambling Office Raided by Jakarta Police, Staff from Communications Ministry Implicated
3
Eight Dead After Fire Engulfs Cooking Oil Factory in Bekasi
4
Ex Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi Begins Role as UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy
5
Streamlined Immigration: Autogates Now Open for Foreigners with ITAS and ITAP
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED