Blue Bird Sees 20% Surge in Net Profit to Rp 442 Billlion as Taxi Services Thrive

Indah Handayani
November 1, 2024 | 8:59 pm
The Blue Bird e-taxi leaves the charging station to take a passenger on Friday (11/10). (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Jakarta. Taxi operator Blue Bird (IDX: BIRD) reported a revenue of Rp 3.66 trillion for the third quarter of 2024, marking a 13 percent increase from Rp 3.22 trillion in the same period last year. The company also experienced a significant rise in net profit, which surged 20 percent to Rp 442 billion, up from Rp 368 billion.

Adrianto Djokosoetono, President Director of Blue Bird, attributed this growth to improved performance across all business segments. The taxi service segment alone saw an 11 percent year-on-year increase, supported by a more than fourfold rise in users of the MyBluebird app since 2020, which has been pivotal to the company's digital transformation.

“Beyond Jakarta, operational cities such as Bandung, Yogyakarta, and Surabaya have also shown significant progress,” Djokosoetono stated on Friday.

Additionally, Djokosoetono highlighted that the rental, shuttle, and other service segments grew by 20.7 percent year-on-year. In Q3 2024, Blue Bird’s business activities were characterized by expansion and diversification of services to meet the growing mobility needs of the public. Services from Bluebird, Goldenbird, and Cititrans have recently been launched in Balikpapan and Samarinda, responding to the increasing demand in the area surrounding the new capital city, Nusantara (IKN).

“The company has also diversified its taxi offerings by providing hourly reservation options,” Djokosoetono explained.

Since 2018, Blue Bird has successfully reduced over 188,000 tons of carbon emissions, as of Q3 2024. The company’s commitment extends beyond the implementation of eco-friendly fleets; it aims to build a sustainable mobility ecosystem that supports the operation of over 3,500 environmentally friendly vehicles powered by electric (EV) and compressed natural gas (CNG) technologies.

Djokosoetono emphasized that these achievements reflect Blue Bird's consistency in maintaining business growth. “By focusing on service innovation and expansion relevant to consumer needs, we are confident that we can continue to provide inclusive and relevant mobility solutions that ensure comfort and support sustainability,” he concluded.

