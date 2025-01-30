BNI Disburses $60 Million Loan to WEAVE for Broadband Expansion

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
January 30, 2025 | 11:26 am
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)
(Photo Courtesy of BNI)

Jakarta. State-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (IDX: BBNI) has disbursed an investment loan facility worth Rp 978 billion ($60 million) to Integrasi Jaringan Ekosistem (WEAVE), a subsidiary of tech company Solusi Sinergi Digital (SURGE). The funding will support the development of broadband infrastructure, aiming to provide high-speed internet access to 40 million households across Indonesia.

The credit agreement was signed on Friday, Jan. 24, by BNI's Acting General Manager of Enterprise Banking Division, Rifki Zimah, and SURGE CEO, Yune Marketatmo, in Jakarta.

The project aims to provide high-speed internet connectivity, offering speeds of up to 100 Mbps, to households in urban, suburban, and rural areas of Java Island.

"BNI continues to support initiatives that offer real solutions to community needs. This project not only aligns with the national digitization vision but also demonstrates the banking sector’s role in fostering sustainable economic growth," BNI Corporate Secretary, Okki Rushartomo said in a statement on Thursday.

Indonesia’s broadband penetration is only 15 percent, one of the lowest in Southeast Asia, creating barriers to education and digital economic growth. In contrast, neighboring countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines have broadband penetration above 70 percent.

To tackle this, BNI’s Digital Transformation Program is backing a project that will improve access to high-speed internet. The initiative aims to support online education, strengthen small and medium enterprises, and empower local economies, while also helping the government close the digital divide and enhance the country’s tech infrastructure.

SURGE’s Marketatmo said the affordable service costs of this broadband network would play a vital role in supporting online education, digital business innovation, and other internet-based activities, which are becoming increasingly essential in the modern era.

"We are proud to partner with BNI on this critical project. Affordable broadband access is not just about technology, but about realizing the public’s dreams for an inclusive digital future. We believe this initiative will open new opportunities for millions of Indonesian families to advance," Marketatmo said.

#Corporate News
