BNI Investor Daily Round Table to Discuss Danantara’s Role in Economic Growth

Jakarta. The B-Universe media group, in collaboration with Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), is hosting the BNI Investor Daily Round Table at The Ritz-Carlton Pacific Place, Jakarta, on Thursday. The event will focus on the Investment Management Agency Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) and its role in driving national economic growth.

Serving as a strategic discussion platform, the event will explore various aspects of Danantara’s role and prospects in Indonesia’s investment landscape.

B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita will moderate the discussion and will feature two key speakers from Danantara: Chief Operating Officer (COO) Dony Oskaria and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Pandu Patria Sjahrir. Their insights are expected to provide a deeper understanding of Danantara’s vision, mission, and strategies for strengthening the country’s investment ecosystem.

Topics will include sustainable investment strategies, Danantara’s role as a superholding entity for state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and its impact on Indonesia’s strategic industries. The discussion will also highlight how Danantara can enhance the competitiveness of SOEs on the global stage.

Advertisement

Danantara was officially launched by President Prabowo Subianto on Feb. 24 to consolidate and optimize SOE assets for greater efficiency and competitiveness. In its initial phase, it will oversee seven SOE companies, including BNI, which plays a crucial role in financing strategic investments across various sectors.

The BNI Investor Daily Round Table aims to strengthen collaboration among financial and investment industry players, fostering a more inclusive and sustainable economic ecosystem. The event also provides an opportunity for stakeholders to exchange insights and explore solutions to future investment challenges and opportunities.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: