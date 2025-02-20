BNI Posts Rp 5.38 Trillion Profit in Q1-2025

Jakarta. State-owned Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) reported a net profit of Rp 5.38 trillion ($318 million) in the first quarter of 2025, marking a slight increase of 0.94 percent from Rp 5.33 trillion recorded in the same period last year.

Net interest income rose 4.68 percent year-on-year to Rp 9.83 trillion, reflecting BNI’s strong business performance and resilience amid global uncertainties, BNI’s Finance & Strategy Director Hussein Paolo Kartadjoemena said in a statement on Monday.

During the first quarter, BNI disbursed Rp 765.47 trillion ($45.4 billion) in loans, up 10.11 percent year-on-year. The majority of the loans were extended to private corporate borrowers (Rp 433.4 trillion), followed by financing schemes (Rp 317.1 trillion), and state-owned enterprises (Rp 116.3 trillion).

“BNI’s first-quarter financial performance demonstrates robust credit growth and the success of our digital transformation initiatives, which have helped boost the number of savers at BNI,” Hussein said.

The first-quarter results continue BNI’s upward momentum following a full-year net profit of Rp 21.46 trillion ($1.3 billion) in 2024, a 2.63 percent increase from Rp 20.91 trillion in 2023. The growth was supported by strong credit expansion and operational efficiency, despite a slight decline in net interest income (NII).

Separately, BNI recently agreed to lend Rp 1.5 trillion to Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast to support the construction of an assembly plant in Indonesia.

