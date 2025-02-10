BNI Provides Business Loans for Indonesian Diaspora

Jakarta. Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) has launched a loan program aimed at supporting Indonesian diaspora entrepreneurs who operate businesses abroad.

BNI Corporate Secretary Okki Rushartomo announced on Sunday that the bank has disbursed loans to 20 Indonesian-owned businesses, including restaurants, cafés, and minimarkets across several countries.

He didn't disclose the amount to the diaspora loans.

The loans were facilitated through BNI’s overseas branches in Hong Kong, Tokyo, London, New York, Seoul, and Singapore.

BNI’s funding has helped establish several Indonesian-themed restaurants and cafés, including Waroeng Padang Lapek, Ginger Ruby, and Citra Lestari in London; D’Grobak in New York; and Lucky Indonesia Restaurant in Hong Kong.

In Japan and South Korea, BNI has provided financial support to Café Bintang in Osaka, Kopi Kalyan in Tokyo, Warung Mami Papi and Delisha Café in Seoul. Meanwhile, in Singapore, beneficiaries include Dapur Van Java and Staple Food.

“In Hong Kong, two borrowers have already fully repaid their loans. We hope that more Indonesians take the opportunity to establish businesses and create new job opportunities for the diaspora,” Okki said.

Expanding Beyond Food & Beverage Businesses

Beyond the restaurant and café sector, BNI has also provided financing for Indonesian-owned minimarkets, such as Toko Indonesia Rista and JKM Christy in Hong Kong, and AlbarMart in Seoul.

Additionally, BNI’s Hong Kong branch has extended a capital loan to Surya Trading, a business-matching company that helps Indonesian snack producers expand into the Hong Kong market.

“Surya Trading is a great example of how we are helping Indonesian micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) reach the global market,” Okki added.

