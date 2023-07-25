BNI Reports 17% Surge in First-Half Profit

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI (BBNI) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rp 10.3 trillion ($685.7 million) in the first half of 2023, representing a 17 percent rise year-on-year.

BNI has channeled Rp 650.8 trillion in credits to corporate and individual customers throughout the first half, up by 4.9 percent y-o-y.

BNI Chief Executive Officer Royke Tumilaar attributed the strong profitability to the ongoing measures aimed at improving services, providing banking solutions to customers from all segments, and boosting operational efficiency.

"These achievements come while we prioritize selective and prudent business growth to optimize revenues for the long term," Royke said in a statement.

In addition, the bank shoulders the important tasks of contributing to the national economic growth and state revenues, he said.

“We are grateful that we come out strongly from the first half of the year. There is room for improvement and we will add the pace for the second half,” Royke said.

