Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BNI Reports 17% Surge in First-Half Profit

Nida Sahara
July 25, 2023 | 11:07 pm
SHARE
BNI executives pose for a photo during a news conference in Jakarta, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Nida Sahara)
BNI executives pose for a photo during a news conference in Jakarta, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Nida Sahara)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI (BBNI) on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rp 10.3 trillion ($685.7 million) in the first half of 2023, representing a 17 percent rise year-on-year.

BNI has channeled Rp 650.8 trillion in credits to corporate and individual customers throughout the first half, up by 4.9 percent y-o-y.

BNI Chief Executive Officer Royke Tumilaar attributed the strong profitability to the ongoing measures aimed at improving services, providing banking solutions to customers from all segments, and boosting operational efficiency.

"These achievements come while we prioritize selective and prudent business growth to optimize revenues for the long term," Royke said in a statement.

Advertisement

In addition, the bank shoulders the important tasks of contributing to the national economic growth and state revenues, he said.

“We are grateful that we come out strongly from the first half of the year. There is room for improvement and we will add the pace for the second half,” Royke said.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jokowi to Visit BYD Factory during China Trip
Business 9 minutes ago

Jokowi to Visit BYD Factory during China Trip

 The government has prepared incentives for EV investments in Indonesia to attract global manufacturers to set up assembly plants here.
BNI Reports 17% Surge in First-Half Profit
Business 30 minutes ago

BNI Reports 17% Surge in First-Half Profit

 BNI has channeled Rp 650.8 trillion in credits to corporate and individual customers throughout the first half, up by 4.9 percent y-o-y.
Inpex, Pertamina Ink Partnership Deal to Manage Masela Gas Block
Business 4 hours ago

Inpex, Pertamina Ink Partnership Deal to Manage Masela Gas Block

 The agreement between Inpex and Pertamina came after oil giant Shell gave up a 35 percent participating interest in the Abadi gas project.
China Removes Outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang
News 5 hours ago

China Removes Outspoken Foreign Minister Qin Gang

 The move comes amid a foreign backlash against China's increasingly aggressive foreign policy, of which Qin was a chief proponent.
BKN’s Streamlined Process Helps 508,544 Civil Servants
Special Updates 6 hours ago

BKN’s Streamlined Process Helps 508,544 Civil Servants

 BKN began streamlining the business process for employee affairs in Jan. 2023. 
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
1
UK Helps Indonesia Put Price on Carbon Ahead of Bourse Launch in September
2
Portugal Sees Huge Rise in Palm Oil Imports from Indonesia
3
What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate
4
Luhut to Meet Tesla Boss Elon Musk Next Month
5
Jokowi Warns against Political Division ahead of Elections
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED