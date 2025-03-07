BNI Reports Rp 6.9 Trillion Profit Through April Amid Slowing Growth

Jakarta. Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) posted a net profit of Rp 6.87 trillion ($422 million) for the January-April 2025 period, reflecting a modest 0.12 percent year-on-year (yoy) increase, according to the bank’s financial report released on Tuesday.

The figure marks a clear slowdown in BNI’s earnings momentum over the past three months. In January, the bank had recorded a 9.73 percent yoy increase. In April alone, BNI booked a net profit of Rp 1.49 trillion -- a steep 28.31 percent decline from the previous month.

BNI’s interest income rose 3.93 percent yoy to Rp 21.57 trillion during the first four months of the year, while interest expenses also increased by 4.55 percent to Rp 8.94 trillion. Net interest income (NII) grew 3.50 percent yoy to Rp 12.63 trillion, though it slipped by 11.83 percent in April compared to March.

The bank also saw its credit growth lose momentum. While total outstanding loans increased by 7.89 percent yoy to Rp 757.57 trillion between January and April, the growth rate has been steadily declining.

Notably, BNI’s credit expansion lagged behind the banking industry average of 9.16 percent yoy, based on data from Bank Indonesia. This also marked the first time BNI’s loan growth fell below its internal target range of 8 to 10 percent.

