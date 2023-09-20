Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BNI Shareholders Approve 2:1 Stock Split to Attract Retail Investors

Zsazya Senorita
September 19, 2023 | 10:09 pm
SHARE
BNI executives pose for a photo during a news conference in Jakarta, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Nida Sahara)
BNI executives pose for a photo during a news conference in Jakarta, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Nida Sahara)

Jakarta. Shareholders of state-owned bank BNI (BBNI) have voted in favor of a 2-for-1 stock split to increase the number of its retail investors, Chief Executive Officer Royke Tumilaar announced on Tuesday.

"The 2:1 ratio will allow us to expand our investor base by offering a more affordable trading price to individual or retail investors," Royke said during a news conference in Jakarta.

Additionally, the planned stock split aims to enhance the liquidity of BNI's stock.

As a result of this decision, the nominal value of BNI's series A stock will be halved to Rp 3,750 per share, while series C stock will be priced at Rp 187.5 per share.

Advertisement

Royke said that in the past three years until August 31, BNI's stock has witnessed a remarkable 79.9 percent increase, reaching Rp 9,175. It also recorded a year-on-year rise of 7.6 percent, outperforming the composite share price index of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), which contracted by 3.1 percent.

In the first eight months of the year, daily transactions of BNI stock on the IDX averaged Rp 256 billion ($16.6 million).

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Democratic Party Abandons Ambition to Nominate Agus as VP Candidate
News 7 hours ago

Democratic Party Abandons Ambition to Nominate Agus as VP Candidate

 As a new member of the Prabowo coalition, the Democratic Party's influence in proposing Agus as a running mate has diminished.
BNI Shareholders Approve 2:1 Stock Split to Attract Retail Investors
Business 9 hours ago

BNI Shareholders Approve 2:1 Stock Split to Attract Retail Investors

 In the past three years until August 31, BNI's stock has witnessed a remarkable 79.9 percent increase.
Nusatama Partners with Chinese Defense Firm Norinco to Construct Electric Truck Plant
Business 9 hours ago

Nusatama Partners with Chinese Defense Firm Norinco to Construct Electric Truck Plant

 Details regarding the financial commitment for this investment have not been disclosed.
Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
News 10 hours ago

Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK

 This is not the first time Karen, who served from 2009 to 2014, faced legal issues related to business deals with foreign firms.
Indonesian Woman Jailed for Using Islamic Invocation Before Eating Pork
Lifestyle 11 hours ago

Indonesian Woman Jailed for Using Islamic Invocation Before Eating Pork

 Lina Mukherjee, who claimed to be a Muslim, said she ate pork crackers out of curiosity.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Ganjar Pranowo Has Four Names Left to Choose as Running Mate
1
Ganjar Pranowo Has Four Names Left to Choose as Running Mate
2
Argentina, Peru, Chile Potential Partners for Indonesia’s EV Ambition
3
Antam Ordered to Pay Surabaya Businessman Rp 1 Trillion in 1 Ton Gold Dispute
4
Gov’t Aims to Construct 2,500-Hectare Industrial Area in Rempang Despite Protests
5
Free High-Speed Train Tickets Sell Like Hotcakes
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED