BNI's Global Presence Facilitates FDI Flow to Indonesia: Executive

From left: Intibios Persada Sejahtera Director Iman Pambagyo, BNI Enterprise and Commercial Director Muhammad Iqbal, Stonepeak Managing Director Steven Ciobo, Kadin Indonesia Deputy Chairman Bobby Gafur Umar, KKR Southeast Asia Representtaive Jaka Prasetya attend discussion during the Investor Daily Summit in Jakarta on October 12, 2022. (Ruht Semiono)

Jakarta. State-owned bank BNI has strengthened its global presence by opening an office in Amsterdam earlier this year that served as the bank’s 11th overseas branch, an executive said on Wednesday.

BNI’s international offices in three continents are meant to support global investors who put their money in Indonesia and facilitate international trade with the country’s major trading partners, according to Enterprise and Commercial Banking Director Muhammad Iqbal.

“We are present in 11 foreign countries with our latest Amsterdam office opened earlier this year. Those 11 countries account for 30 percent of the value of Indonesia’s international trade and foreign direct investment,” Iqbal said in the Investor Daily Summit 2022, a major business and investment forum hosted by Jakarta-based media group B Universe.

BNI joins a network of more than 1,200 banks in 85 countries to support its international businesses, he said.

The bank’s regional offices in Japan, China, and South Korea provide services for multinational companies willing to operate in Indonesia by helping them find local partners, secure business licenses, and raise capital, Iqbal said.

B Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita praised BNI’s global expansion and its commitment to supporting the national economy by facilitating the flow of FDI and international trade transactions.

“The bank’s policies set an example and a benchmark to other Indonesian banks,” said Enggartiasto, who is also a former trade minister.

BNI is recovering strongly from the economic woes caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It recorded a staggering 75 percent rise in net profit which reached Rp 8.8 trillion in the first half of the year. The bank has disbursed Rp 620.42 trillion in credit over the period, representing an increase of 8.9 percent year-on-year.

BNI is Indonesia’s fourth-largest bank by assets.