Books, Software, and Films Priced Under $100 Exempt from Cross-border Online Trade Ban

Jakarta. The government announced on Tuesday that cross-border online trade of books, software, and music and film content priced at $100 or lower will be permitted.

Previously, the Trade Ministry had issued a regulation to restrict cross-border trade of goods and services priced under $100 on digital trading platforms, primarily to protect local small-scale industries.

The ban also aimed to prevent the influx of low-cost products through digital trading platforms, which were less tightly regulated by the customs and tax directorates, potentially causing losses in tax revenues.

However, the government has made exceptions for specific products outlined in the so-called "positive list of goods."

"After consulting with various stakeholders, the government has now released the positive list of products that can be traded cross-border through online platforms, even if their prices are below $100," Cooperative and Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprise Minister Teten Masduki wrote on his Instagram account.

This decision was the result of an inter-ministerial meeting held earlier in the day in Jakarta, presided over by Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, Teten said.

