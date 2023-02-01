Boy Thohir Resigns from Merdeka Copper

Jakarta. Garibaldi “Boy” Thohir, the CEO of major coal exporter Adaro Energy, has resigned from a commissioner post at mining company Merdeka Copper Gold, the company announced on Monday.

The brother of State-Owned Enterprise Minister Erick Thohir didn’t explain the reason for his decision.

“We would like to inform you that according to the letter dated February 17, 2023, obtained by the company, Mr. Garibaldi Thohir has submitted his resignation as a commissioner,” Merdeka Copper Secretary Adi Adriansyah Sjoekri said in a filing to the Financial Service Authority (OJK) and the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

The news came two weeks after Merdeka Copper’s vice CEO Simon James Milroy also submitted his resignation.

Boy Thohir was appointed commissioner at Merdeka Copper in December 2014, after serving as a director since 2012.

The timing of double resignations by the two executives raises questions because Merdeka Copper plans to launch the initial public offering of subsidiary Merdeka Battery Materials slated for the first quarter of the year.