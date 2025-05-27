BPK Helps Indonesia Avoid Rp 43 Trillion in Losses

Arnoldus Kristanus
May 27, 2025 | 2:09 pm
Jakarta. The Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) managed to save Rp 43.43 trillion ($2.7 billion) from state losses during the second half of 2024.

“During the second semester of 2024, BPK successfully saved state finances from actual losses, potential losses, and revenue shortfalls totaling Rp 43.43 trillion,” BPK Chairperson Isma Yatun said on Tuesday.

She added that BPK has been actively supporting fiscal governance and anti-corruption efforts through strategic audits. These include investigative audits that uncovered potential state losses of Rp 2.21 trillion and confirmed losses of Rp 2.83 trillion. Meanwhile, financial oversight in areas such as subsidies, Public Service Obligations (PSO), and compensation allocations resulted in adjustments totaling Rp 1.09 trillion.

Key BPK recommendations include procedures for allocating Hajj quotas, verifying aid recipients under the Indonesia Smart Program and Smart College Card, and conducting a thorough evaluation of new and renewable energy policies.

BPK also issued an Unqualified Opinion, its highest audit rating, on the 2024 Central Government Financial Report (LKPP), based on audits of the State General Treasurer’s report and 84 financial reports from ministries and government agencies.

Two institutions, however, received a Qualified Opinion: the National Food Agency and the Indonesian Quarantine Agency. BPK noted that these qualifications did not materially impact the overall fairness of the LKPP.

“The accountability for the 2024 State Budget implementation in the LKPP has been prepared according to government accounting standards, disclosed properly, and supported by an effective internal control system,” Isma concluded.

