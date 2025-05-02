BPS: Rice, Chili Push Indonesia’s Inflation to 0.19% in June

A grocer is waiting for a buyers in Pasar Tebet, South Jakarta. ndonesia recorded a monthly inflation rate of 0.19 percent in June 2025, driven mainly by rising food prices, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)
Jakarta. Indonesia recorded a monthly inflation rate of 0.19 percent in June 2025, driven mainly by rising food prices, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported on Tuesday.

On an annual basis, inflation stood at 1.87 percent, while year-to-date inflation reached 1.38 percent.

“The consumer price index rose from 108.07 in May to 108.27 in June 2025,” said BPS Deputy for Distribution and Services Statistics Pudji Ismartini during a press briefing.

The food, beverages, and tobacco category, which previously contributed to deflation in May, was the largest driver of inflation in June, recording a 0.46 percent increase and contributing 0.13 percentage points to the headline figure. Key commodities pushing inflation included rice, bird’s eye chili, shallots, and tomatoes. Meanwhile, garlic and red chili helped dampen price increases within the category.

“Rice was the main contributor within this group, with a 1 percent price increase and a 0.04 percentage point contribution to inflation,” Pudji said.

The transportation category recorded a modest 0.07 percent inflation, contributing 0.01 percentage points to the overall rate. The increase was driven by a 5.81 percent rise in airfares, which added 0.04 percentage points to inflation.

Conversely, sea and rail transport tariffs experienced deflation, dropping by 16.96 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, each contributing a 0.01 percentage point reduction in inflation due to promotional fare discounts.

By component, volatile prices rose by 0.77 percent, contributing 0.13 percentage points to inflation, with rice, bird’s eye chili, shallots, and tomatoes as dominant contributors.

The core inflation component rose by 0.07 percent, with a negative contribution of 0.04 percentage points, mainly driven by price movements in gold jewelry. Meanwhile, government-regulated prices increased by 0.09 percent, contributing 0.02 percentage points to inflation, led by higher airfares, household fuel, and machine-made clove cigarettes.

Regionally, 26 of Indonesia’s 38 provinces recorded inflation in June, while 12 experienced deflation. Maluku saw the highest inflation at 0.97 percent, while Papua Pegunungan recorded the lowest at 0.15 percent.

