Thursday, November 30, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

BRI Channels Rp 1,250 Trillion in Credits in Last 3 Quarters

November 30, 2023 | 6:10 pm
SHARE
Bank BRI Chief Executive Officer Sunarso. (Nida Sahara)
Bank BRI Chief Executive Officer Sunarso. (Nida Sahara)

Jakarta. State-owned Bank BRI has disbursed Rp 1,250 trillion ($80.4 billion) in credits in the nine months ending September of the year, representing a year-on-year rise of 12.5 percent, its president director said on Thursday.

The growth is way higher than the industrial average of 8.96 percent.

The significant growth is supported by micro businesses, which received 47.2 percent of BRI’s overall credit, Sunarso said in Jakarta.

"During the first nine months of the year, BRI booked a net profit of Rp 44.21 trillion," Sunarso said.

Advertisement

BRI’s cost-to-income ratio was slightly reduced to 41.28 percent from 42.55 percent last year, while the non-performing loan rate barely changed at 3.07 percent against last year’s 3.09 percent. 

The bank its net interest margin reached 8.05 percent, higher than its own estimate of 7.9 percent.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

South Korean Firms Enjoy Lucrative Businesses in Indonesia: Airlangga
Business 1 hours ago

South Korean Firms Enjoy Lucrative Businesses in Indonesia: Airlangga

 South Korea became Indonesia’s seventh-largest foreign investor in 2022.
Jokowi Departs for Climate Talks in UAE and G77 Summit in China
News 3 hours ago

Jokowi Departs for Climate Talks in UAE and G77 Summit in China

 The president will attend the conference of members of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the UAE.
BRI Channels Rp 1,250 Trillion in Credits in Last 3 Quarters
Business 3 hours ago

BRI Channels Rp 1,250 Trillion in Credits in Last 3 Quarters

 During the first nine months of the year, BRI booked a net profit of Rp 44.21 trillion.
B-Universe Commits Support to West Java Election Commission
News 5 hours ago

B-Universe Commits Support to West Java Election Commission

 With a staggering 35.7 million registered voters, West Java boasts a voter count larger than the entire population of neighboring Malaysia.
Mitratel Acquires 803 Telecom Towers for $113 Million
Tech 7 hours ago

Mitratel Acquires 803 Telecom Towers for $113 Million

 Mitratel is among the biggest providers of shared telecommunications infrastructures in the world.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
1
Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
2
Indonesia Calls for Palestine’s Full UN Membership
3
Maruli Simanjuntak, Son-in-Law of Minister Luhut, Becomes New Army Chief
4
Jokowi Fires Back at Anies’ Criticism on Capital Nusantara Project
5
Poland to Start Exporting Apples to Indonesia Next Year
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED