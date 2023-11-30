BRI Channels Rp 1,250 Trillion in Credits in Last 3 Quarters

Jakarta. State-owned Bank BRI has disbursed Rp 1,250 trillion ($80.4 billion) in credits in the nine months ending September of the year, representing a year-on-year rise of 12.5 percent, its president director said on Thursday.

The growth is way higher than the industrial average of 8.96 percent.

The significant growth is supported by micro businesses, which received 47.2 percent of BRI’s overall credit, Sunarso said in Jakarta.

"During the first nine months of the year, BRI booked a net profit of Rp 44.21 trillion," Sunarso said.

BRI’s cost-to-income ratio was slightly reduced to 41.28 percent from 42.55 percent last year, while the non-performing loan rate barely changed at 3.07 percent against last year’s 3.09 percent.

The bank its net interest margin reached 8.05 percent, higher than its own estimate of 7.9 percent.

