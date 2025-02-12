BRI Reports $3.7 Billion Profit in 2024 on Strong MSME Lending

Monique Handa Shafira
February 12, 2025 | 1:17 pm
Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) President Director Sunarso, center, attends the annual shareholders meeting in Jakarta, Friday, March 1, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/David Gita Rosa)
Jakarta. Jakarta. State-lender Bank Rakyat Indonesia (IDX: BBRI) posted a net profit of Rp 60.64 trillion ($3.7 billion) in 2024, a 0.4 percent increase year on year, President Director Sunarso announced Wednesday.

BRI’s total assets grew 1.42 percent year-on-year to Rp 1,992.98 trillion, driven by selective loan disbursement, with a strong focus on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

BRI’s total loan portfolio expanded 6.97 percent year-on-year to Rp 1,354.64 trillion, with MSMEs accounting for 81.97 percent of total lending, equivalent to Rp 1,110.37 trillion. The bank also improved asset quality, with its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio declining to 2.78 percent from 2.95 percent a year earlier.

"BRI has also strengthened its loan loss reserves, with NPL coverage reaching 215.01 percent," Sunarso said.

Total third-party deposits reached Rp 1,365.45 trillion, with low-cost funds (CASA) comprising 67.30 percent or Rp 918.98 trillion.

BRI’s digital banking platform, BRImo, played a key role in this expansion, with user numbers rising 22.12 percent year-on-year to 38.61 million. Transaction volume surged 34.57 percent to Rp 5,596 trillion.

As of December 2024, BRI maintained a Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 88.85 percent and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 26.63 percent, signaling strong capital buffers to support future growth.

#Banking
