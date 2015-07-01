BRI Sets Highest Profit among Other Banks in 2021

BRI consumers conduct bank transactions at an ATM center in Jakarta. (David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. State-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) recorded a net profit of Rp 32.21 trillion in the fiscal year 2021 to set a record for the highest annual profit among other Indonesian banks that year.

BRI’s net profit also grew by a staggering 75.53 percent compared to the previous year.

The figure was calculated on ‘bank only’ performance excluding other subsidiaries such as the company’s insurance arm.

"BRI booked a ‘bank only’ net profit of Rp 32.21 trillion throughout 2021, representing a growth of 75.53 percent. The main contributors to the net profit are robust credit performance and public savings," BRI President Director Sunarso said in a news conference on Thursday.

He said ‘consolidated net profit’ was valued at Rp 30.76 trillion, an increase of 64.79 percent on the achievement a year earlier.

According to Sunarso, net interest income saw a growth of 21.92 percent year-on-year for a total of Rp 114.09 trillion in 2021.

BRI and its subsidiaries channeled Rp 1,042.87 trillion in credit last year with more than half going to micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Consumer credit and corporate credit amounted to Rp 150.35 trillion and Rp 168.27 trillion, respectively.

On the other hand, the BRI group received Rp 1,138.75 trillion in public savings.

"BRI has successfully concluded 2021 on a high note despite the ongoing national economic recovery struggle and strengthened economic value and social value for our stakeholders," Sunarso said.

