BRI Stock Rebounds on $1.25 Billion Dividend Payment Day

Thresa Sandra Desfika
January 15, 2025 | 10:52 am
Customers use ATMs at a BRI branch in Jakarta. (JG Photo)
Customers use ATMs at a BRI branch in Jakarta. (JG Photo)

Jakarta. The shares of state-owned Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) rose by 2.89 percent to reach Rp 3,910 on Wednesday morning, coinciding with the bank’s scheduled dividend payment.

BRI’s stock had been in negative territory since January 9, experiencing a 6.17 percent decline over the past week. However, the announcement of a substantial dividend payment appears to have spurred investor interest.

The state-owned lender is set to distribute Rp 20.4 trillion ($1.25 billion) in dividends, equivalent to Rp 135 per share, to its shareholders.

As of the end of 2024, BRI had 653,247 investors, with the general public holding approximately 46 percent of its shares.

Investment consultancy firm Macquarie has predicted that BRI will offer the highest dividend yield in Indonesia for the year, at an estimated 8.2 percent. The firm also projects the bank’s share price to rise to Rp 5,690, reflecting its strong market position and investor confidence.

