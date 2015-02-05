Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline

Thresa Sandra Desfika, Heru Andriyanto
January 8, 2025 | 3:53 pm
SHARE
The screen capture of Bukalapak trading platform taken in 2015.
The screen capture of Bukalapak trading platform taken in 2015.

Jakarta. Bukalapak (BUKA), once a leading e-commerce platform in Indonesia and a market sensation after its IPO in August 2021, has announced the closure of its trading platform to focus on utility bill payments.

The e-commerce service will cease operations by March 2, 2025, following the company’s dramatic stock decline. Bukalapak’s shares have plunged by 85.46 percent from their IPO price of Rp 850 to Rp 122, highlighting the challenges faced by the platform in maintaining its competitive edge in Indonesia's booming e-commerce market.

“We fully understand that this change will affect our vendors’ businesses. We are committed to ensuring the smoothest transition possible,” Bukalapak said in a statement on its blog.

The announcement included detailed guidance for vendors and customers on refund processes and how to download transaction histories.

Shift to Utility Payments
Bukalapak’s future focus will center on providing sales and payment services for utility bills, including phone, water, and electricity payments, internet data packages, consumer credit installments, cable TV subscriptions, building taxes, health insurance premiums, and even traffic fines.

The company will retain its retailer networks for specific products, such as electronics, automotive goods, personal care items, and jewelry, signaling a partial continuation of its retail business.

Bukalapak’s decision underscores the intense competition in Indonesia’s e-commerce sector, dominated by major players such as:

  • Tokopedia: Part of the GoTo Group, Tokopedia is one of Indonesia's largest e-commerce platforms, offering a wide range of products and services. Its merger with ride-hailing giant Gojek in 2021 created a powerful tech ecosystem in the country.
  • Shopee: Backed by Singapore-based Sea Group, Shopee has gained significant traction in Indonesia with aggressive promotional campaigns, seamless logistics, and localized offerings.
  • Lazada: Owned by Alibaba Group, Lazada leverages its strong logistical capabilities and financial backing to compete in the Indonesian market.
  • Blibli: Operated by local conglomerate Djarum, Blibli focuses on premium products and services, positioning itself as a trusted platform for middle- and upper-income customers.

Despite being one of the first major Indonesian e-commerce platforms to go public, Bukalapak has struggled to keep pace with these competitors, which have invested heavily in technology, logistics, and marketing.

Other big names such as Toko Bagus, Elevania, and JD.ID already shut down businesses due to growing competition.

Tags:
#Trade
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Patrick Kluivert Officially Named Indonesian National Football Coach
News 2 hours ago

Patrick Kluivert Officially Named Indonesian National Football Coach

 Kluivert is scheduled to arrive in Indonesia on Saturday and will be officially introduced to the public the following day.
Pupuk Indonesia's Cikarang Warehouse Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia's Cikarang Warehouse Ready to Distribute Subsidized Fertilizers

 The Cikarang Line III Warehouse in Tanjungbaru, East Cikarang can hold up to 5,200 tons of fertilizers.
Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia
Business 3 hours ago

Qatar Agrees to Invest in 1 Million Homes in Indonesia

 Qatar will invest in the construction of 1 million affordable homes which will mainly comprise vertical housing units in Indonesia.
Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police
News 3 hours ago

Chinese Actor Wang Xing Trafficked to Myanmar to Work in Scam Operation: Thai Police

 Wang told police there were about 50 other Chinese at the same location.
Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline
Business 5 hours ago

Bukalapak Ceases Most E-Commerce Operations, Shifts to Utility Payments Amid Stock Decline

 Bukalapak’s shares have plunged by 85.46 percent from their IPO price of Rp 850 to Rp 122.
News Index

Most Popular

Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert Shortlisted for Indonesia National Team Coach
1
Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert Shortlisted for Indonesia National Team Coach
2
Here We Go: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Patrick Kluivert as Indonesia’s New Head Coach
3
Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
4
Apple to Set Up AirTag Factory in Batam by Early 2026
5
Canada's Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation after Nearly A Decade as Prime Minister
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED