Bukit Asam Hits Record Coal Sales of 42.9 Million Tons in 2024

Jakarta. State-owned coal miner Bukit Asam (IDX: PTBA) reported on Tuesday a record-breaking coal sales volume of 42.9 million tons in 2024, marking a 16 percent increase from the previous year. This achievement represents the highest annual sales in the company’s history, driven by surging exports and solid domestic market demand.

In comparison, PTBA recorded coal sales of 37.0 million tons in 2023 and 31.7 million tons in 2022. According to PTBA Corporate Secretary Niko Chandra, the company’s strong performance in 2024 was supported by coal exports totaling 20.3 million tons, a 30 percent increase year-on-year. Meanwhile, sales to meet Domestic Market Obligation (DMO) requirements reached 22.6 million tons, growing 6 percent from the prior year.

While the domestic market continues to dominate PTBA’s coal sales, export contributions have significantly risen. In 2024, 53 percent of the company’s sales were allocated to the domestic market, while 47 percent came from exports.

The company leveraged strong demand in key international markets, with exports to India increasing by 32 percent to 6.4 million tons. Vietnam saw a remarkable growth of 250 percent, reaching 3 million tons, while exports to Thailand rose 153 percent to 1.6 million tons. Shipments to Malaysia also recorded a sharp increase of 221 percent, amounting to 889,000 tons.

PTBA’s operational achievements supported its sales growth, with the company recording its highest-ever coal production of 43.3 million tons in 2024. Transportation capacity also reached a record high of 38.2 million tons during the year.

“With our exceptional operational performance, PTBA is committed to delivering continuous energy and supporting the government’s mission to achieve energy self-sufficiency,” Niko said in a statement.

Looking ahead, PTBA has set ambitious targets for 2025, aiming to produce 50 million tons of coal, achieve sales of 50.1 million tons, and transport 43.2 million tons.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: