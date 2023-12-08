Friday, December 8, 2023
B-Universe and Mcorp Forge Content-Sharing Deal for Market Insights

Vinnilya Huanggrio
December 7, 2023 | 9:43 pm
B-Universe Media Holdings CEO Rio Abdurachman, left, chats with Mcorp Deputy Chairman Taufik after the signing of a cooperation agreement by both companies in Jakarta, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (David Gita Roza)
Jakarta. B-Universe Media Holdings, a Jakarta-based prominent media entity, and Mcorp, a distinguished market research and consulting firm, sealed a pivotal content-sharing accord on Thursday. The partnership is dedicated to delving into market trends and investment insights related to companies listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX).

The deal was formalized at the 18th Markplus Conference, held at The Ritz-Carlton in Jakarta.

“Despite the IDX boasting over 900 members, public awareness often remains limited to fewer than 50 entities, primarily due to information scarcity,” Mcorp Deputy Chairman Taufik said after the signing of the agreement.

He further stressed the necessity for investors to have comprehensive data on listed companies to maximize returns. Market research firms, in turn, require specialized media outlets proficient in business news to disseminate their analyses, predictions, and market assessments.

This collaboration primarily involves Investor Daily, a prominent business newspaper, and the newly launched Investor Daily TV (IDTV), both under the purview of B-Universe.

Djaka Susila, Chief Editor of Investor Daily, said that the newspaper, alongside its online version, Investor.id, will feature Mcorp's economic and marketing content. This will encompass insights and opinions from esteemed economic experts, including Hermawan Kertajaya, the founder and chairman of Mcorp and colloquially known as Indonesia’s marketing guru.

"I am confident that this collaboration will be mutually beneficial," Djaka said.

Scheduled to take effect in early 2024, the agreement extends to encompass stock analyses contributed by market researchers from leading firms such as Danareksa, Bank Mandiri, and other industry leaders.

