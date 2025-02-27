B-Universe CEO: Indonesia to Lead the Global Halal Market

Salman Mardira
February 27, 2025 | 5:17 pm
CEO of B-Universe, Rio Abdurachman, speaks at the Sharia Economy 2025: Halal Lifestyle and Consumer Trends event held by B-Universe at the Ritz Carlton-Pacific Place Hotel, SCBD, Jakarta, Thursday (27/2/2025). (Beritasatu.com)
Jakarta. Indonesia is one of the world's largest consumers of halal products, positioning it as a key player in the global halal industry, according to B-Universe CEO Rio Abdurachman. With a predominantly Muslim population, the industry is expanding rapidly and has the potential to lead internationally.

“We have extraordinary consumption power in the halal industry,” Rio said at the Sharia Economy 2025: Halal Lifestyle and Consumer Trends event in Jakarta on Thursday. He noted that Indonesia ranks third in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator (GIEI), ahead of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, highlighting its growing influence.

Indonesia’s Muslim population, the largest in the world at 241.7 million, drives significant demand for halal products. Rio said global halal product consumption in 2024 is projected to reach $2.4 trillion, with Muslim spending on halal goods expected to exceed $3 trillion this year.

“In Indonesia, halal product consumption is projected at $281.6 billion, with the halal industry contributing Rp 11,700 trillion, or 48.34 percent of the 2025 GDP,” he said, citing data from the 2021/2022 Indonesia Halal Markets Report.

Rio said these figures underscore Indonesia’s growing role in the global halal market. “The halal lifestyle is no longer just a choice but a new standard for the global economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Financial Services Authority (OJK) Commissioner Friderica Widyasari Dewi stressed that Indonesia should not be merely a consumer market but a leader in the halal industry. “We must become a key player and create benefits for our nation, society, and economy,” she said.

Friderica highlighted Indonesia’s strong position across various halal industry sectors. “Indonesia ranks second globally in the halal food industry, third in Muslim fashion, fifth in the pharmaceutical and halal cosmetics industry, sixth in media and recreation, and seventh in Islamic finance,” she said.

Additionally, Indonesia tops the Global Muslim Travel Index 2024 for Muslim-friendly tourism, further strengthening its international standing. “This shows Indonesia has the potential not just to participate but to lead in shaping the future of the global halal economy,” Friderica said.

