BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup

Heru Andriyanto
May 17, 2025 | 7:16 pm
SHARE
Visitors attend the BYD booth during the Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show at the Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
Visitors attend the BYD booth during the Periklindo Electric Vehicle Show at the Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Jakarta. Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has emerged as the top EV seller in Indonesia and the sixth biggest car brand overall, marking a rapid ascent in one of Southeast Asia’s most competitive auto markets.

In the EV segment -- where Japanese automakers remain cautious -- BYD led with 5,718 units sold in the first quarter of 2025, according to data from the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo).

These figures exclude sales from Denza, BYD’s premium sub-brand, which sold 2,524 luxury electric MPVs, making it the second-largest EV brand in the country.

Other Chinese brands also dominated the top ranks: Chery (2,465 units), Wuling (2,177), and AION (1,201). In contrast, South Korea’s Hyundai, which manufactures locally and sells both EVs and conventional cars, sold only 573 EVs in the same period.

Advertisement

Overall Sales: BYD Closes in on Industry Heavyweights
In terms of total car wholesales (factory-to-dealer sales) from January to April 2025, BYD secured the sixth-largest market share in Indonesia -- despite selling only EVs and having entered the market just one year ago.

BYD officially launched its Indonesian operations in January 2024 and began consumer deliveries in June 2024, importing vehicles from China under a government agreement that requires it to begin local assembly by 2026.

BYD recorded 9,214 units sold during the four-month period, claiming a 3.6 percent share, behind:

  • Toyota (33.2%)
  • Daihatsu (17.1%)
  • Honda (9.9%)
  • Mitsubishi (8.3%)
  • Suzuki (7.1%)

When Denza sales are included, BYD’s market share increases to 4.9 percent, though its rank remains unchanged.

The data points to BYD’s strong upward trajectory. Monthly sales surged from 1,114 units in January to 3,496 in April. Meanwhile, Suzuki’s sales declined steadily over the same period, and Mitsubishi’s dropped to a year-low of 3,791 in April.

In April alone, BYD ranked fifth in overall monthly wholesales.

Read More:
Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground

In retail sales (dealership to customer), BYD also placed sixth, with 8,894 units sold and a 3.3 percent market share.

Across all 45 brands tracked by Gaikindo, total wholesales for the January-April period reached 256,368 units, and retail sales stood at 267,514, down 2.9 percent and 7.7 percent year-on-year, respectively.

Japanese Automakers Double Down on Hybrids
While EV sales grow rapidly, Japanese automakers remain committed to hybrid technology as a more practical solution for the Indonesian market.

Astra International, the local distributor for Toyota, Daihatsu, and Isuzu, is holding off on a full EV rollout.

“Hybrid is the most realistic solution for Indonesian mobility,” said Henry Tanoto, Director at Astra. “We plan to introduce hybrid variants for our mass market segment soon.”

Read More:
Toyota Acquires 40 Pct of Astra's Used Car Company for $120 Million

Astra currently offers 15 hybrid models, with Henry emphasizing the advantages of resale value and a well-established after-sales ecosystem.

“EV buyers still face challenges -- access to charging infrastructure and concerns over resale value. Many still consider EVs a secondary vehicle,” he added.

Hybrid cars, by contrast, have seen broader adoption beyond major urban centers, including in satellite cities.

In Q1, Astra sold 110,812 vehicles across its brands, securing a dominant 54 percent market share.

(Indah Pudji Astuti contributed to this report)

Tags:
#Automotive #Industry
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup
Business 60 minutes ago

BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup

 BYD officially launched its Indonesian operations in January 2024 and began consumer deliveries in June 2024.
Smoke, Not Fire: BYD Responds to Electric Car Incident in West Jakarta
Tech May 14, 2025 | 3:20 pm

Smoke, Not Fire: BYD Responds to Electric Car Incident in West Jakarta

 A BYD Seal EV allegedly emitted smoke while parked in a Jakarta garage, raising safety concerns.
Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground
Business May 11, 2025 | 4:28 am

Chinese Car Sales Soar 153% in Indonesia as Japanese Brands Lose Ground

 Chinese brands now command 10 percent of the Indonesian auto market, a sharp increase from just 3.83 percent a year earlier.
Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants
Business May 7, 2025 | 9:02 am

Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants

 Indonesia's market share of electric cars rose to 5 percent of total vehicle sales in 2024, up from just 1.7 percent in 2023.
VinFast, BYD Projects in Indonesia Face Disruptions from Local Groups
Business Apr 24, 2025 | 12:59 pm

VinFast, BYD Projects in Indonesia Face Disruptions from Local Groups

 Local group disruptions hit VinFast and BYD’s EV factory projects in West Java.
BYD’s 2024 Revenue Hits $107B, Surpasses Tesla’s Sales
Business Mar 25, 2025 | 7:26 pm

BYD’s 2024 Revenue Hits $107B, Surpasses Tesla’s Sales

 BYD’s 2024 revenue hit $107B, surpassing Tesla’s $97.7B. Strong EV sales and a new fast-charging system fuel its global expansion.
Denza Enters Indonesia’s Auto Market, Outselling Premium Rivals
Business Mar 13, 2025 | 9:47 am

Denza Enters Indonesia’s Auto Market, Outselling Premium Rivals

 Denza sold 937 units in its first two months despite entering the market only in late January 2025.
Astra Retains Market Leadership in Indonesia's Car Sales Despite 14% Drop
Business Jan 14, 2025 | 5:32 pm

Astra Retains Market Leadership in Indonesia's Car Sales Despite 14% Drop

 Astra International (ASII) remains the leader in Indonesia’s automotive market, securing 56% of the total car sales in 2024.
BYD to Begin Production in Indonesia Next Year
Business Jan 3, 2025 | 10:27 am

BYD to Begin Production in Indonesia Next Year

 BYD, which made its Indonesia debut last year, is setting up a production plant in Subang, West Java.
Indonesia Sees Robust Growth in Electric Vehicle Sales Amid Global Decline
Tech Dec 26, 2024 | 10:54 am

Indonesia Sees Robust Growth in Electric Vehicle Sales Amid Global Decline

 Indonesia's electric vehicle (EV) market is experiencing robust growth in 2024, even as major markets experience declining demand.

The Latest

BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup
Business 60 minutes ago

BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup

 BYD officially launched its Indonesian operations in January 2024 and began consumer deliveries in June 2024.
BTV’s Colossal Music Festival Semesta Berpesta Returns, Kicking Off in Palembang
Lifestyle 6 hours ago

BTV’s Colossal Music Festival Semesta Berpesta Returns, Kicking Off in Palembang

 Beyond the music, BTV Semesta Berpesta 2025 offered a wide array of activities for all ages.
Police Thwart Tin Sand Smuggling Attempt to Malaysia
News 7 hours ago

Police Thwart Tin Sand Smuggling Attempt to Malaysia

 A stricter law adopted earlier this year carries penalties of up to five years in prison for the illegal extraction and trade of minerals.
Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks End after Less Than 2 Hours With Deal to Swap POWs But No Ceasefire
News 8 hours ago

Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks End after Less Than 2 Hours With Deal to Swap POWs But No Ceasefire

 A Ukrainian official said Russia introduced new, “unacceptable demands” to withdraw Ukrainian forces from huge swaths of territory.
Like It or Not, This Button Shaped the Digital Age
Tech 23 hours ago

Like It or Not, This Button Shaped the Digital Age

 The Like button reshaped how we connect, post, and feel online. Its impact is bigger than you think.
News Index

Most Popular

Grab Denies $7 Billion Merger Rumor With GoTo
1
Grab Denies $7 Billion Merger Rumor With GoTo
2
Indonesia Changes Trade Data Release Schedule Amid US Tariff Review
3
JCI Returns to 7,000 Level as Trump Declares ‘Total Reset’ With China
4
Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD
5
Indonesia Aims to Overtake Vietnam in Global Coffee Production
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED