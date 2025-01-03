BYD to Begin Production in Indonesia Next Year

Jayanty Nada Shofa
January 3, 2025 | 10:27 am
SHARE
BYD's booth at the Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Show in ICE BSD City in Tangerang. (B-Universe Photo/Hendro Dahlan Situmorang)
BYD's booth at the Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Show in ICE BSD City in Tangerang. (B-Universe Photo/Hendro Dahlan Situmorang)

Jakarta. Chinese automaker BYD will begin its local production of its electric cars in Indonesia starting in 2026, according to Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani.

BYD, which made its Indonesia debut last year, is setting up a production plant in Subang, West Java. The company has purchased 126-hectare land in the Subang Smartpolitan industrial estate, in a deal with the publicly-listed construction firm Surya Semesta Internusa. BYD started with 108 hectares of land but had just bought an additional 18 hectares in the last quarter.

Speaking to reporters after updating President Prabowo Subianto on Indonesia’s foreign investors, Rosan said that some Chinese investment plans, including that coming from BYD, are in the pipeline.

“BYD has purchased land in Subang. We hope their manufacturing process to start early next year,” Rosan told reporters at the State Palace in Jakarta on Thursday.

Rosan did not say how much BYD had actually invested in its local manufacturing.

BYD to Begin Production in Indonesia Next Year
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani attends the Investor Daily Round Table discussion hosted by B-Universe Media Holdings in Jakarta on Nov. 29, 2024. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

When BYD officially entered the Indonesian market early last year, Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto said that the Chinese auto giant would invest $1.3 billion in a local assembly plant. Fast forward to October 2024, the Industry Ministry revealed that BYD’s investment plans were worth Rp 11.7 trillion ($721.3 million). Despite the differences in numbers, both ministries said that the annual production capacity of this facility would stand at 150,000 units.

Indonesia is trying to encourage the nationwide move to EVs to cut carbon emissions. Rosan’s latest BYD updates also came not long after the news of Chinese automaker Xpeng planning to penetrate into Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

The Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) data shows that wholesales of battery electric vehicles amounted to 23,045 units in January-August 2024. The figures encompass the units sold by the factories to the respective dealers. BYD Seal became the third-most-popular electric car among Indonesians, selling about 3,240 units over the said period. In total, BYD was able to sell a total of 6,461 electric cars in Indonesia last year as of August. 

China ranked third among Indonesia's top sources of foreign direct investments (FDI). Chinese investment in Indonesia amounted to around $5.8 billion in the first 9 months of 2024.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

31 Jakarta Police Officers Dismissed for Various Offenses
News 51 minutes ago

31 Jakarta Police Officers Dismissed for Various Offenses

 An officer was dismissed for LGBT activities but police did not provide additional details about the individual cases.
South Korean National Found Dead on Bali’s Mount Agung
News 2 hours ago

South Korean National Found Dead on Bali’s Mount Agung

 Despite advice from staff to hire a guide for his safety, he chose to proceed alone.
South Korea's Impeached President Defies Warrant in Hourslong Standoff
News 3 hours ago

South Korea's Impeached President Defies Warrant in Hourslong Standoff

 A court issued a warrant for Yoon’s detention on Tuesday, but enforcing it is complicated as long as he remains in his official residence.
Year-End Holiday Records 2,497 Road Accidents, Down 14 Pct
News 3 hours ago

Year-End Holiday Records 2,497 Road Accidents, Down 14 Pct

 The death toll recorded in the recent holiday season has also dropped by 17 percent compared to 2023 figures, the police revealed.
Wuling Begins Producing EV Batteries in Indonesia
Business 3 hours ago

Wuling Begins Producing EV Batteries in Indonesia

 The battery, trademarked as MAGIC, is engineered to extend its lifetime by 60 percent compared to conventional batteries.
News Index

Most Popular

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
1
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
2
‘The Prosecutor’ Review: Donnie Yen Serves a Fun Court Action
3
Erick Thohir Cancels Rp 14 Trillion Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal Project
4
Foreign Affairs Ministry Investigates Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ambassador in Nigeria
5
Tesla Explosion Near Trump Las Vegas Hotel Raises Terrorism Concerns
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED