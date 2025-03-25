BYD’s 2024 Revenue Hits $107B, Surpasses Tesla’s Sales

Associated Press
March 25, 2025 | 7:26 pm
SHARE
BYD's booth at the Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Show in ICE BSD City in Tangerang. (B-Universe Photo/Hendro Dahlan Situmorang)
BYD's booth at the Gaikindo Jakarta Auto Show in ICE BSD City in Tangerang. (B-Universe Photo/Hendro Dahlan Situmorang)

Bangkok. Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD posted a record-breaking revenue of 777.1 billion yuan ($107 billion) in 2024, outpacing Tesla’s $97.7 billion in sales.

The company’s strong performance was driven by a 40 percent surge in battery electric and hybrid vehicle sales. The announcement coincided with BYD’s launch of the Qin L EV sedan, a mid-sized model priced at just over half the cost of Tesla’s Model 3.

BYD reported a net profit of 40 billion yuan ($5.6 billion), marking a 34 percent increase from the previous year. Despite the positive earnings, BYD’s shares in Hong Kong dropped 3.2 percent on Tuesday.

Read More:
BYD to Begin Production in Indonesia Next Year
Advertisement

The automaker sold approximately 4.3 million electric and hybrid vehicles in 2024, with nearly 80 percent of its revenue coming from its automotive division. Its international sales, including markets outside Greater China, accounted for nearly 29% of total sales, up from 27% the previous year.

BYD is aggressively expanding its global footprint but has yet to enter the US market, where former President Donald Trump has vowed to impose higher tariffs on car imports. Meanwhile, the company faces a 17 percent tariff on EV exports to the European Union.

Last week, BYD unveiled a new ultra-fast EV charging system, claiming it offers refueling speeds comparable to traditional gas stations.

Tags:
#Automotive
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Blatter, Platini Win Second Acquittal in FIFA Fraud Trial
News 2 hours ago

Blatter, Platini Win Second Acquittal in FIFA Fraud Trial

 Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini are acquitted again in a Swiss court over a $2M FIFA payment, marking their second legal victory in the case
BYD’s 2024 Revenue Hits $107B, Surpasses Tesla’s Sales
Business 2 hours ago

BYD’s 2024 Revenue Hits $107B, Surpasses Tesla’s Sales

 BYD’s 2024 revenue hit $107B, surpassing Tesla’s $97.7B. Strong EV sales and a new fast-charging system fuel its global expansion.
Masmindo Dwi Area Supports Disaster Mitigation Research in Luwu
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Masmindo Dwi Area Supports Disaster Mitigation Research in Luwu

 Masmindo Dwi Area collaborates with Unhas to strengthen disaster mitigation in Luwu, providing science-based strategies for preparedness.
Rupiah Hits Lowest Level Since 1998 Crisis Amid US Tariff Fears, Fiscal Concerns
Business 4 hours ago

Rupiah Hits Lowest Level Since 1998 Crisis Amid US Tariff Fears, Fiscal Concerns

 Indonesia’s rupiah weakens to its lowest level since 1998, pressured by global trade risks and US tariff concerns. Investors remain wary.
Pupuk Indonesia Partners with AGO on Rice Cultivation
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia Partners with AGO on Rice Cultivation

 Pupuk Indonesia will provide the fertilizers meant to support rice production in confiscated lands managed by the AGO.
News Index

Most Popular

Bali's Foreign Tourists Must Pay $9 Levy, Say New Rules
1
Bali's Foreign Tourists Must Pay $9 Levy, Say New Rules
2
Jakarta to Operate Chinese-Made Electric Commuter Trains
3
Full List of Danantara’s Organizational Structure: Thaksin Shinawatra, Ray Dalio Included
4
Clashes Erupt as Students Protest Military Law in Multiple Cities
5
Papua Militias Kill Female Teacher, Injure Six: Authorities
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED