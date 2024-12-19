BYD’s New EV Plant in Subang to Create 18,000 Jobs

Alfi Dinilhaq
December 19, 2024 | 11:20 am
SHARE
BYD Indonesia holds the handover ceremony for 1,000 units in PIK 2 on June 30, 2024. (B1 Photo)
BYD Indonesia holds the handover ceremony for 1,000 units in PIK 2 on June 30, 2024. (B1 Photo)

Jakarta. Chinese automaker BYD's (Build Your Dream) new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Subang, West Java, is expected to be completed ahead of schedule and create 18,000 new jobs.

Downstream Industry Minister, Rosan Perkasa Roeslani met with BYD's executives at its headquarters in Shenzhen on Monday. They discussed plans to expand production capacity at the Subang facility, as BYD aims to strengthen its contribution to the growth of the EV sector and expand the electrification ecosystem in the country.

Following the meeting, Minister Rosan confirmed that BYD has expedited its plans for the Subang factory, with construction now slated to finish by the fourth quarter of 2025, a year ahead of the initial 2026 target.

“The expansion of BYD's Subang facility is expected to create over 18,000 new jobs, significantly higher than the initial projection of 8,700 jobs. This development will also facilitate knowledge transfer and technical skills to the local workforce,” Rosan said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Indonesia's Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto revealed BYD's $1.3 billion investment in a manufacturing plant that is expected to produce 150,000 units annually.

Rosan added that the Indonesian government fully supports BYD's investment, ensuring inter-ministerial coordination to fast-track infrastructure development, including road access and logistics facilities in the industrial area. He also said incentives, such as tax breaks for machinery imports, would be provided to support the transition to electric vehicles.

Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia Pacific, expressed gratitude for the Indonesian government's support, emphasizing that BYD is committed to further accelerating the electric vehicle ecosystem through additional investments, technological development, and production capacity expansion.

Tags:
#Automotive
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Businesses Should Consider AI Private Cloud Adoption: Kyrndyl
Business 21 minutes ago

Businesses Should Consider AI Private Cloud Adoption: Kyrndyl

 Kyndryl emphasizes the importance of organizing the back-end part and the adoption of AI private cloud.
BYD’s New EV Plant in Subang to Create 18,000 Jobs
Business 35 minutes ago

BYD’s New EV Plant in Subang to Create 18,000 Jobs

 BYD's new EV plant in Subang, West Java, will be completed ahead of schedule and create 18,000 new jobs.
MR DIY’s Indonesian Unit Soars 7 Pct in Jakarta Debut After $272M IPO
Business 1 hours ago

MR DIY’s Indonesian Unit Soars 7 Pct in Jakarta Debut After $272M IPO

 Daya Intiguna Yasa, MR DIY’s Indonesian unit, surged 7% in its Jakarta debut, raising Rp 4.15 trillion ($272M) in its IPO.
Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event

 Foreign tourists threaten to boycott the Djakarta Warehouse Project, citing police harassment, wrongful detention, and extortion claims.
Breakdown of 15 Economic Policy Stimuli for Public Welfare in 2025
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Breakdown of 15 Economic Policy Stimuli for Public Welfare in 2025

 These incentives include tax exemptions and reductions for various businesses, which will be implemented in early 2025
News Index

Most Popular

Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
1
Unicorn Startup eFishery Suspends CEO and CPO Over Alleged Financial Mismanagement
2
OJK Places Former Investree CEO Adrian Gunadi on Wanted List, Suspected to Have Fled Abroad
3
KPK Raids Bank Indonesia's Office in Corruption Probe Over Misused CSR Funds
4
Indonesia Issues 471 Golden Visas, Attracting $558 Million Investment in 2024
5
Jokowi Breaks Silence on PDI-P Ouster: ‘Time Will Tell’
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED