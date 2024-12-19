BYD’s New EV Plant in Subang to Create 18,000 Jobs

Jakarta. Chinese automaker BYD's (Build Your Dream) new electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant in Subang, West Java, is expected to be completed ahead of schedule and create 18,000 new jobs.

Downstream Industry Minister, Rosan Perkasa Roeslani met with BYD's executives at its headquarters in Shenzhen on Monday. They discussed plans to expand production capacity at the Subang facility, as BYD aims to strengthen its contribution to the growth of the EV sector and expand the electrification ecosystem in the country.

Following the meeting, Minister Rosan confirmed that BYD has expedited its plans for the Subang factory, with construction now slated to finish by the fourth quarter of 2025, a year ahead of the initial 2026 target.

“The expansion of BYD's Subang facility is expected to create over 18,000 new jobs, significantly higher than the initial projection of 8,700 jobs. This development will also facilitate knowledge transfer and technical skills to the local workforce,” Rosan said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Indonesia's Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto revealed BYD's $1.3 billion investment in a manufacturing plant that is expected to produce 150,000 units annually.

Rosan added that the Indonesian government fully supports BYD's investment, ensuring inter-ministerial coordination to fast-track infrastructure development, including road access and logistics facilities in the industrial area. He also said incentives, such as tax breaks for machinery imports, would be provided to support the transition to electric vehicles.

Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia Pacific, expressed gratitude for the Indonesian government's support, emphasizing that BYD is committed to further accelerating the electric vehicle ecosystem through additional investments, technological development, and production capacity expansion.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: