Capital Raising at IDX Totals $10 Billion in Past 7 Months

Indah Handayani
July 30, 2023 | 11:22 pm
Indonesia Stock Exchange logo is displayed at the IDX building in Jakarta. (B-Universe photo/Defrizal Mohammad)
Indonesia Stock Exchange logo is displayed at the IDX building in Jakarta. (B-Universe photo/Defrizal Mohammad)

Jakarta. The Indonesia Stock Exchange, or IDX, has facilitated capital raising amounting to Rp 151.5 trillion ($10 billion) year to date through the issuance of corporate bonds, rights issues, or initial public offerings by new members.

I Gede Nyoman Yetna, IDX Director for Company Assessment, revealed in a recent statement that 51 new companies had been listed on the bourse over the past seven months, with IPOs valued at Rp 45.5 trillion.

The newly-listed companies come from various sectors including consumer goods, energy, property and real estate, health, transportation, technology, logistics, infrastructure, and finance. 

Currently, 39 more companies are in IDX’s IPO pipeline, including 11 with assets worth more than Rp 250 billion each.

Bond issuance by 64 IDX members managed to raise Rp 73.5 trillion, in addition to Rp 32.5 trillion from rights issues offered by 19 companies, he said.

Nyoman Yetna added that 27 IDX companies plan to offer rights issues and 15 companies are set to issue bonds later this year.

