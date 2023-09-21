Thursday, September 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Carbon Tax to Put Indonesia on Track Toward 2030 Climate Goal

Jayanty Nada Shofa
September 21, 2023 | 5:12 pm
SHARE
This undated photo shows motorcyclists passing by a coal-fired power plant in Banten. (B1 Photo/Ruht Semiono)
This undated photo shows motorcyclists passing by a coal-fired power plant in Banten. (B1 Photo/Ruht Semiono)

Jakarta. Putting a price on carbon, among others by imposing taxes, can put Indonesia on track toward its 2030 emission reduction goal, according to climate policy researcher Gilang Hardadi.

The world is counting on carbon pricing to combat climate change. Carbon pricing mechanisms include carbon taxes whose implementation constantly gets pushed back in Indonesia.

As part of the so-called "enhanced nationally determined contribution” targets, Indonesia pledges to achieve 31.89 percent emission reduction by 2030 with its own efforts. The coal-reliant country will increase these targets to 43.2 percent if it receives new technologies and funding from other nations.

“Indonesia has made its nationally determined contribution targets that they aim to achieve by 2030. It would be good if we could implement the carbon tax as a policy to achieve this target,” Gilang said in Jakarta on Thursday.

Advertisement

“By addressing the externalities in the fossil fuel sector and commodities, we can keep the global temperature rise to 1.5- 2 degrees Celsius,” Gilang said.

Countries across the globe have begun implementing a carbon tax, and Indonesia should follow suit.

"Indonesia is also a country with carbon-intensive commodities and coal. So carbon pricing could indeed impact Indonesia's growth. But do remember that other countries are implementing carbon pricing, which will then challenge our trade competitiveness," Gilang told the Jakarta Globe.

Read More:IDX Set to Launch Carbon Trading Platform

Indonesia enacted a law that introduced a carbon tax in 2021. The law states that business entities or individuals who purchase goods that emit carbon in their production are subject to the tax. The carbon tax also applies to businesses that carry out activities that emit carbon. According to the 2021 law, the lowest tariff rate for the carbon tax stands at Rp 30 per kilogram of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Indonesia initially planned to start implementing a carbon tax for the coal-fired power generation sector in April 2022 and later decided to postpone it to July 2022. The plans, however, saw another delay. Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto last month said the carbon tax would be in place in 2025. 

Febrio Kacaribu, a senior official at the Finance Ministry, told reporters on Wednesday that carbon taxes might not be necessary at this very moment, according to news outlet Kumparan. Indonesia intends to focus on the carbon bourse first and will look at how things go. The government is also currently working on a carbon tax roadmap to make sure the policy does not disrupt economic growth, among others. 

Indonesia is slated to launch its carbon trading platform on September 26. The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has appointed the Indonesia Stock Exchange (BEI) as the operator of this bourse. The bourse will adopt a cap-and-trade scheme where the government sets a limit on the allowable emissions. Businesses can trade emission allowances. In other words, big emitters can buy carbon credits from low-emitting companies if they exceed the limit.

Tags:
#Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

BP, Pertamina Ink MoU on Potential Carbon Injection in Tangguh
Special Updates 35 minutes ago

BP, Pertamina Ink MoU on Potential Carbon Injection in Tangguh

 This freshly inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) is also related to the development of blue ammonia in Teluk Bituni.
IDX Set to Launch Carbon Trading Platform
Business 3 hours ago

IDX Set to Launch Carbon Trading Platform

 The IDX claims that the system is fully ready and expects to see transactions taking place during the launch date on Sept. 26.
Carbon Tax to Put Indonesia on Track Toward 2030 Climate Goal
Business 4 hours ago

Carbon Tax to Put Indonesia on Track Toward 2030 Climate Goal

 Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto last month said the carbon tax would be in place in 2025.
Indonesian Central Bank Retains Benchmark Rate at 5.75%
Business 5 hours ago

Indonesian Central Bank Retains Benchmark Rate at 5.75%

 The benchmark rates for deposit facilities and lending facilities will also remain unchanged at 5 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively.
MBS Says 'Every Day We Get Closer' to Normalization with Israel
News 7 hours ago

MBS Says 'Every Day We Get Closer' to Normalization with Israel

 Saudi Arabia is discussing a major agreement with the United States to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for a US defense pact.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
1
Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
2
Indonesian Woman Jailed for Using Islamic Invocation Before Eating Pork
3
Jakarta Police Begin Questioning Suspected Talents in Pornographic Video Ring
4
Elon Musk's Starlink Makes Indonesian Presence Without Local Employees: Minister
5
Democratic Party Abandons Ambition to Nominate Agus as VP Candidate
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED