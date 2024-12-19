Central Bank Distributes Rp 133 Trillion in Banknotes Amid Holiday Cash Surge

Jakarta. Bank Indonesia has distributed Rp 133.7 trillion ($8.25 billion) in banknotes to meet the anticipated spike in cash withdrawals during the year-end holiday season.

As of Wednesday, commercial banks have already absorbed Rp 52.5 trillion, or 39.3 percent of the allocated amount, according to Doni Primanto Joewono, the central bank’s deputy governor.

“Our colleagues at [commercial banks] must ensure their ATMs remain stocked during the holiday season,” Doni said.

The distribution of banknotes is divided regionally, with Java -- home to about 60 percent of Indonesia's population -- receiving 54 percent of the supply. Sumatra will receive 21 percent, Kalimantan 9 percent, Bali and neighboring Nusa Tenggara 4 percent, and eastern Indonesia, including Papua, Maluku, and Sulawesi, will receive 12 percent.

Advertisement

Additionally, Bank Indonesia has allocated Rp 345 billion in banknotes specifically for public use, allowing individuals to exchange their money for smaller denominations or coins.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: