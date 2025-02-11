Certain Government Expenditures, Such as Maintenance, Cannot Be Slashed

Erfan Maruf
February 11, 2025 | 1:09 pm
FILE - A worker welds a railroad track near Ciwaru in Serang district, Banten, on Wednesday. The task of maintaining the railroad tracks is assigned to specialist teams who are on standby 24 hours per day to prevent derailment, crashes, or accidents due to faulty equipment or damaged infrastructure. (Antara Photo/Asep Fathulrahman)
Jakarta. The ongoing cost-saving measures affecting nearly all ministries and state agencies will not apply to certain essential expenditures, a senior official said on Monday. These protected expenditures include foreign debt repayments, salaries for state employees, and the servicing of state bonds, according to Diana Kusumastuti, a deputy at the Public Works Ministry.

Additionally, budgets allocated for disaster mitigation and the maintenance of state assets and public facilities will remain intact, she added.

"Spending on infrastructure and maintenance must continue. There's no way we can slash the budget for disaster mitigation efforts. Also, foreign debt installments must be a priority," Diana said.

President Prabowo Subianto has issued a decree mandating efficiency measures in both central and regional government budgets to save Rp 306 trillion ($18.7 billion). The savings will be redirected to other priority programs, including his flagship initiative to provide free meals for school-aged children and expectant mothers.

The austerity policy includes a ban on non-essential trips by state employees, state ceremonies, and seminars.

On a separate occasion, Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto assured that these efficiency measures would not affect public services.

"Public service jobs will continue as usual. The efficiency measures are taken to ensure that the government focuses on programs that specifically benefit the people," Airlangga said in Jakarta.

During his visit to Surabaya on Monday, President Prabowo underscored that his austerity policy targets only ceremonial events and other non-essential activities that have previously been breeding grounds for corrupt practices.

However, some elements within the government oppose his policies, the president noted without specifying names.

"There are people who are against me. Some in our bureaucracy think that they are immune from the law and act like small kings," Prabowo remarked during an event held by the Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama.

