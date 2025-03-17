China's Economy Improved at Start of 2025, But Challenges Remain

Associated Press
March 17, 2025 | 4:32 pm
SHARE
Residents sit outside their houses in the evening in downtown Beijing, China, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
Residents sit outside their houses in the evening in downtown Beijing, China, Saturday, March 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Beijing. The Chinese economy showed signs of improvement in the first two months of the year, though housing market weakness remained a drag on growth, government data showed Monday.

Retail sales were up 4 percent in January and February compared to last year, and industrial production rose 5.9 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics reported. The stronger-than-expected data helped buoy stock markets in Asia.

A spokesperson for the bureau said the economy is moving in the right direction but cautioned that challenges remain at home and abroad. US President Donald Trump has put a 20 percent tariff on Chinese products, which could set back an economy with a high dependence on exports.

“The external environment has become more complex and grim, domestic effective demand is insufficient, some companies are facing difficulties in production and operation, and the foundation for the continuous recovery of the economy is still unstable,” Fu Linghui said at a news conference.

Advertisement

A long-running real estate crisis is weighing on the overall economy, depressing consumer confidence and spending. Real estate investment fell 9.8 percent in the first two months of the year, the statistics bureau said.

The good news is that real estate price declines have slowed, though they have yet to bottom out. Prices for both new and existing homes fell in January and February, but at a much slower pace than most of last year.

ING bank said it expects real estate prices to stop falling this year but they likely will not rebound quickly.

“February’s data showed that it would be wise for officials not to take their foot off the pedal in terms of policy support,” Lynn Song, the chief Greater China economist at ING, wrote in a report.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Prabowo Claims Freeport's Integrated Gold Refinery is the World's Largest
Business 26 minutes ago

Prabowo Claims Freeport's Integrated Gold Refinery is the World's Largest

 Constructed at a cost of approximately $630 million, the smelter began producing its first fine gold bars last month.
Declining Tax Revenue Signals Indonesia’s Economic Slowdown, Retail Group Warns
Business 43 minutes ago

Declining Tax Revenue Signals Indonesia’s Economic Slowdown, Retail Group Warns

 Indonesia’s tax revenue fell 30% in February 2025, leading to the first fiscal deficit since the pandemic as consumer spending weakens.
Indonesia Targets 8 Million Jobs with 30 Strategic Projects
Business 59 minutes ago

Indonesia Targets 8 Million Jobs with 30 Strategic Projects

 President Prabowo Subianto unveils nearly 30 strategic projects aimed at creating 8 million jobs.
China's Economy Improved at Start of 2025, But Challenges Remain
Business 1 hours ago

China's Economy Improved at Start of 2025, But Challenges Remain

 The good news is that real estate price declines have slowed, though they have yet to bottom out.
Indonesia's Foreign Debt Totals $427.5 Billion
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia's Foreign Debt Totals $427.5 Billion

 The latest foreign debt figures increased 5.1 percent compared to the same month last year.
News Index

Most Popular

Ship Carrying 2,500 VinFast Electric Cars Arrives in Jakarta
1
Ship Carrying 2,500 VinFast Electric Cars Arrives in Jakarta
2
China’s Mixue Overtakes Starbucks and McDonald’s in Southeast Asia
3
Luxury Hotel Venue Adds Controversy to Military Law Discussions
4
Protesters Storm Hotel Meeting on Military Law Amendment
5
What to Know About El Salvador's Mega-Prison after Trump Sent Hundreds of Immigrants There
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED