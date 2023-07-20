Thursday, July 20, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

China's Xinyi to Invest $11b in Quartz Sand Industry in Batam

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 20, 2023 | 10:48 am
SHARE
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (center) meets Xinyi Group representatives in China on July 18, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Investment Ministry)
Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia (center) meets Xinyi Group representatives in China on July 18, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Investment Ministry)

Jakarta. Chinese glass giant Xinyi Group seeks to make an $11 billion investment in the quartz sand downstream industry that lies in Rempang eco-city in Batam, Riau islands, according to Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia.

Bahlil earlier this week flew to China to meet potential investors, among others, Xinyi Group, which produces automobile glass and solar panels, to name a few. 

“I consider Xinyi as one of the world’s leading industrial players. If God is willing, they will make an investment in Rempang,” Bahlil was quoted as saying in a press statement on Wednesday.

During his trip, the minister sought to show Indonesia’s intention to capture more added value out of its commodities by processing the raw materials domestically. The downstream industry for nickel is already in progress, and the resource-rich country is now working on expanding it to other commodities.

Advertisement

“We have quartz sand, silica. But all this time, we have exported them in unprocessed forms. Developing a glass and solar panel ecosystem is part of our efforts to drive industrial downstream in the quartz sand sector,” Bahlil said.

Xinyi Group encompasses Xinyi Glass and Xinyi Solar. According to Gerry Tung, the chief executive officer of Xinyi Group, Indonesia’s improved climate investment and robust economic potential prompted the company to invest more in Indonesia. Xinyi at present has invested in a production plant in Gresik's JIIPE industrial park.

“Over the past years, we have seen how great the investment [climate] in Indonesia is. Many things have changed. We have invested in Gresik and seeing its growth prompted us to go for other industries, including Batam,” Gerry said.

Last year, Xinyi Glass inked an agreement with JIIPE developer BMKS for the purchase of a large land plot in the industrial park. The Chinese glassmaker also signed a deal with BMKS on the installation of water and electricity to support its plant’s construction and operations.

China is Indonesia’s second-largest foreign investor with an accumulated total investment of $24.55 billion from 2018 to Q1-2023, the government reported. 

China mostly invested in Central Sulawesi ($6.88 billion), West Java ($5.21 billion), North Maluku ($3.83 billion), Jakarta ($1.74 billion), and Banten ($1.45 billion). 

Chinese investments also mainly went to basic metals ($8.61 billion); transport, warehouse, and telecom ($6.69 billion), electricity, gas and water ($2.75 billion). Followed by real estate, industrial parks and offices ($1.74 billion) as well as chemical industries ($1.95 billion).

A government roadmap shown by the Investment Ministry earlier this year revealed that the country would prioritize driving downstream across 21 commodities like coal, bauxite, salt, and seaweed, among others, over the next few decades. Developing the downstream industries across all these commodities, however, would need an investment of $545.3 billion until 2040.

Read More: Indonesia’s Downstream Industry Plan Needs $545.3b Till 2040

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

China's Xinyi to Invest $11b in Quartz Sand Industry in Batam
Business 2 hours ago

China's Xinyi to Invest $11b in Quartz Sand Industry in Batam

 Xinyi at present has invested in a production plant in Gresik's JIIPE industrial park.
Putin to Skip BRICS Summit Due to ICC Arrest Warrant
News 16 hours ago

Putin to Skip BRICS Summit Due to ICC Arrest Warrant

 The office of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Putin will not attend the BRICS summit after a “mutual agreement".
Cybersecurity Firm ITSEC Asia Seeks to Raise $7M from IPO
Business 17 hours ago

Cybersecurity Firm ITSEC Asia Seeks to Raise $7M from IPO

 Established in 2010, ITSEC Asia asserts itself as one of the largest cybersecurity firms in Asia and the Pacific.
Prambanan Jazz Festival Ends on High Note
Special Updates 20 hours ago

Prambanan Jazz Festival Ends on High Note

 2023 Prambanan Jazz Festival saw performances by Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox and Lukas Graham, among others.
Waskita Karya Books $520M New Contracts
Business 20 hours ago

Waskita Karya Books $520M New Contracts

 Waskita was also awarded infrastructure projects in neighboring Timor Leste worth a total of Rp 1.6 trillion.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

KPK Urged to Investigate Alleged Smuggling of Nickel Ores to China
1
KPK Urged to Investigate Alleged Smuggling of Nickel Ores to China
2
Luhut Calls World Bank's Logistics Performance Index Unfair
3
Businessman Detained for Allegedly Stealing Nickel Ores from Antam Mines
4
China Has Strong Desire to Not Use Nukes in ASEAN: Secretary-General
5
Tech Giants Pay Indonesia $886M in Digital Taxes in 3.5 Years
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED