China’s Xpeng to Enter Indonesian EV Market This Year

Alfi Dinilhaq
January 3, 2025 | 8:08 am
Chinese electric car Xpeng. (Photo Courtesy of Xpeng)
Jakarta. Chinese automaker Xpeng is set to make a debut in the Indonesian market this year as the Southeast Asian country tries to boost its electric vehicle (EV) adoption.

The company has signed a distribution deal with local company Sinar Eka Selaras (ERAL), a subsidiary of the handset distributor Erajaya Swasembada (ERAA). Xpeng has partnered with ERAL’s subsidiary Era Inovasi Otomotif (EIO) as its official distribution partner in Indonesia. This makes EIO the sole agent of Xpeng’s cars.

EIO is in charge of managing the sales, developing the distribution network, and providing the after-sales. ERAL will also give its “full support” to help Xpeng penetrate the Indonesian market, starting with the import to the assembling needs. ERAL’s corporate secretary Badar Teguh Mancik Alam said that the debut would expand its EV reach in Indonesia.

“This deal will enable ERAL to strategically enter the EV business. This will not only expand our business line but also give an additional financial contribution to the company,” Badar said.

Indonesia aims to have 2 million electric cars on its roads by 2030. The archipelagic country also wants to set up 31,000 charging stations by the same year. Indonesia’s EV market today already has some international players, including China’s Wuling and South Korea’s Hyundai. 

