Chinese PET Plastic Manufacturer to Set Up Factory in Cilegon

Jayanty Nada Shofa
January 3, 2025 | 1:50 pm
SHARE
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani waves to the camera in Jakarta on Oct. 14, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)
Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani waves to the camera in Jakarta on Oct. 14, 2024. (Antara Photo/Aprillio Akbar)

Jakarta. Chinese polyethylene terephthalate or PET plastic manufacturer Wankai New Materials has pledged to establish a factory in Banten’s industrial city of Cilegon.

Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani not long ago flew to China to engage in talks with companies who are looking to set up their production in Indonesia. The minister had brought home $7.46 billion in investment commitments from four Chinese companies. Wankai New Materials, which claimed to be one of China’s leading bottle-grade PET resin manufacturers, was among those who showed interest. 

“I have just reported back to President [Prabowo Subianto] on the $7.46 billion commitments from four Chinese companies … one is an investment related to a PET resin project,” Rosan told reporters, shortly after his meeting with Prabowo at the State Palace in Jakarta on Thursday.

Wankai New Materials is a subsidiary of the Chinese petrochemical producer Zhink Group. 

A ministerial press statement detailing Rosan’s China visit wrote that the minister had met with Wankai New Materials’ chairman Shen Zhigang. The latter had told Rosan that the company hoped that its investment could help Indonesia cut down its PET imports. Wankai New Materials’ investment is set to take place in three phases. 

Wankai New Materials would partner with petrochemical maker Ineos Aromatics Indonesia on the project, according to a separate ministerial announcement. They have also picked Cilegon’s Krakatau Industrial Estate for the location of the factory. This PET resin facility is set to boast an annual production capacity of 750,000 tons. Wankai New Materials is planning to make an initial investment of $300 million.

The business deal is expected to further cement China’s position as one of Indonesia’s biggest sources of foreign direct investment (FDI). Government data showed China had invested about $5.6 billion in Indonesia in the first 9 months of 2024, ranking third after Singapore (almost $14.4 billion) and Hong Kong (nearly $6.1 billion).

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Air Travel in Indonesia Surges by 10.2 Pct During 2024 Year-End Holidays
News 13 minutes ago

Air Travel in Indonesia Surges by 10.2 Pct During 2024 Year-End Holidays

 Air travel in Indonesia during the Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025 holidays saw a 10.2% rise, with over 3.8 million passengers recorded.
Halal or Haram? OJK Tests Sharia-Compliant Crypto Innovations in Indonesia
Business 41 minutes ago

Halal or Haram? OJK Tests Sharia-Compliant Crypto Innovations in Indonesia

 The Financial Services Authority (OJK) is collaborating with the National Sharia Council to develop Sharia-compliant cryptocurrency assets.
Banten’s Holiday Tourist Numbers Drop Sharply Amid Weather and Megathrust Concerns
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

Banten’s Holiday Tourist Numbers Drop Sharply Amid Weather and Megathrust Concerns

 Banten's tourism numbers dropped significantly during the Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025 holidays.
Government Finally Distributes Subsidized Fertilizers on Time
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Government Finally Distributes Subsidized Fertilizers on Time

 For the first time in history, Indonesia's subsidized fertilizer distribution started on time, precisely on Jan. 1.
Chinese PET Plastic Manufacturer to Set Up Factory in Cilegon
Business 4 hours ago

Chinese PET Plastic Manufacturer to Set Up Factory in Cilegon

 China's Wankai New Materials is planning to set up a PET resin production facility in Cilegon.
News Index

Most Popular

Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
1
Jokowi Slams OCCRP's Corruption Nomination: 'Prove It!'
2
‘The Prosecutor’ Review: Donnie Yen Serves a Fun Court Action
3
Erick Thohir Cancels Rp 14 Trillion Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal Project
4
Foreign Affairs Ministry Investigates Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ambassador in Nigeria
5
Tesla Explosion Near Trump Las Vegas Hotel Raises Terrorism Concerns
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED