Chinese Premier Participates in Trial Run of Jakarta High-Speed Train

Jakarta. Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang, attending the ASEAN Summit in Jakarta on Wednesday, took part in the trial run of Indonesia's inaugural high-speed train, which received partial funding through loans from the Chinese government.

The trial journey encompassed a round trip between Halim Station in East Jakarta and Karawang Station in West Java.

This groundbreaking project is managed by a consortium known as the Indonesia-China High-Speed Train, reflecting its dual financial support from the two governments.

"Prime Minister Li Qiang expressed great enthusiasm during the trial, which lasted just 11 minutes for the journey to Karawang and back," Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan told reporters at Halim Station.

With a design capable of reaching a top speed of 350 kilometers per hour, this high-speed train connects the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, with the West Java metropolis of Bandung, boasting a total track length of 142 kilometers.

The government's goal is to commence limited operations on October 1, a delay from the initial target set for mid-August.

