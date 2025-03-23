Chinese-Made Commuter Trains Begin Service in Greater Jakarta

Jakarta. Three commuter trainsets imported from China officially began operating in the Greater Jakarta area on Sunday, according to KAI Commuter, the state-owned company overseeing the capital’s commuter rail system.

The trains, manufactured by China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC), received safety and operational clearance from the Directorate General of Railways under Indonesia’s Ministry of Transportation in under two weeks after their arrival.

Two of the trainsets are now serving the Bogor line, while the third is running on the Cikarang route. They carry the series number CLI-125 -- where "CLI" stands for Commuter Line Indonesia, “1” signifies the first generation of this new electric train series, and “25” refers to the year 2025 when they began operation.

“The deployment of these new trains responds to public demand for optimized services on the Greater Jakarta Commuter Line,” said Asdo Artriviyanto, President Director of KAI Commuter, during a press briefing in Jakarta on Sunday.

He explained that the trains are equipped with the latest Train Control Monitoring System (TCMS) -- a centralized operating system designed to enhance safety and operational efficiency.

Female passengers sit inside a Chinese-made commuter trainset during its inaugural operation between Jakarta and Bogor, Sunday, June 1, 2025. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama)

Another new feature is the anti-trap automatic door system, which helps prevent passengers from getting caught in the doors during boarding and disembarkation.

Each trainset includes 42 seats in the driver’s cab cars and 54 seats in the non-cab cars, with a total passenger capacity of between 250 and 300 people per trainset.

The CLI-125 trains are designed with four doors on each side to allow faster boarding and alighting. Near the doors are priority gray-colored seats and dedicated wheelchair-accessible spaces at each end of the train.

