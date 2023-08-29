Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Cinema XXI Posts Rp 215 Billion First-Half Profit

Muawwan Daelami
August 29, 2023 | 1:26 pm
SHARE
Executives of Nusantara Sejahtera Raya, the parent company of theater chain Cinema XXI, pose for a photo after the company is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta on Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo courtesy of IDX)
Executives of Nusantara Sejahtera Raya, the parent company of theater chain Cinema XXI, pose for a photo after the company is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta on Aug. 2, 2023. (Photo courtesy of IDX)

Jakarta. Nusantara Sejahtera Raya (CNMA), the parent company of Indonesia's largest theater chain Cinema XXI, has reported a net profit of Rp 215.1 billion ($14 million) for the first half of the year, driven by a notable increase in the number of moviegoers.

The company's first-half revenue reached Rp 2.4 trillion ($157 million), indicating a year-on-year growth of 22 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

In its recent public filing, the company’s first since its listing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange earlier this month, Nusantara Sejahtera stated that ticket sales constituted 60.2 percent of total revenue, while food and beverage sales, primarily popcorn and soft drinks, contributed to 35.6 percent. Additional revenue sources included advertisements and digital platform services.

Cinema XXI also reported a 22.3 percent rise in its audience figures, from 30.1 million to 36.9 million during the same period, generating a gross box office income of Rp 1.6 trillion. Food and beverage sales experienced a significant surge of 40.5 percent, reaching Rp 948.2 billion.

Advertisement

This growth momentum holds steady as reflected in the second quarter performance, with a remarkable 74 percent increase in the audience compared to the previous quarter.

Cinema XXI formally joined the IDX on August 2 after raising Rp 2.25 trillion from the initial public offering. It currently operates 1,239 screens across 230 theaters in 56 cities, with a goal to expand to 2,000 screens within the next five years.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Putin Won’t Attend Prigozhin's Burial
News 1 hours ago

Putin Won’t Attend Prigozhin's Burial

 Prigozhin's top lieutenants, who died in Wednesday’s crash alongside him, were also expected to be buried in St. Petersburg.
Indonesia Says Freedom of Expression Not Free Pass for Quran Desecration
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Says Freedom of Expression Not Free Pass for Quran Desecration

 Freedom of speech should not give someone a free pass to discriminate against others based on religion, according to diplomat Retno Marsudi.
Three Soldiers Accused of Kidnapping Man for Ransom and Murdering Him
News 4 hours ago

Three Soldiers Accused of Kidnapping Man for Ransom and Murdering Him

 Imam Masykur, 25, died after being tortured by his kidnappers who demanded a ransom of Rp 50 million (approx. $3,200).
Cinema XXI Posts Rp 215 Billion First-Half Profit
Business 6 hours ago

Cinema XXI Posts Rp 215 Billion First-Half Profit

 Cinema XXI also reported a 22.3 percent rise in its audience figures, from 30.1 million to 36.9 million during the same period.
All Assembly Lines at Toyota's Plants In Japan Shut Down by Computer Problems
Business 7 hours ago

All Assembly Lines at Toyota's Plants In Japan Shut Down by Computer Problems

 The automaker doesn’t believe the problem was caused by a cyberattack but the cause is still under investigation.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

BRICS Membership Lacks Economic Benefit for Indonesia: Expert
1
BRICS Membership Lacks Economic Benefit for Indonesia: Expert
2
Indonesian Muslims Advised against Multiple Hajj Pilgrimages
3
Indonesia Inaugurates $2B LRT Trains to Reduce Jakarta’s Traffic
4
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
5
Jakarta to Expand Electric Bus Fleet to 100 Vehicles
Opini Title
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED