Cinema XXI Posts Rp 215 Billion First-Half Profit

Jakarta. Nusantara Sejahtera Raya (CNMA), the parent company of Indonesia's largest theater chain Cinema XXI, has reported a net profit of Rp 215.1 billion ($14 million) for the first half of the year, driven by a notable increase in the number of moviegoers.

The company's first-half revenue reached Rp 2.4 trillion ($157 million), indicating a year-on-year growth of 22 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

In its recent public filing, the company’s first since its listing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange earlier this month, Nusantara Sejahtera stated that ticket sales constituted 60.2 percent of total revenue, while food and beverage sales, primarily popcorn and soft drinks, contributed to 35.6 percent. Additional revenue sources included advertisements and digital platform services.

Cinema XXI also reported a 22.3 percent rise in its audience figures, from 30.1 million to 36.9 million during the same period, generating a gross box office income of Rp 1.6 trillion. Food and beverage sales experienced a significant surge of 40.5 percent, reaching Rp 948.2 billion.

Advertisement

This growth momentum holds steady as reflected in the second quarter performance, with a remarkable 74 percent increase in the audience compared to the previous quarter.

Cinema XXI formally joined the IDX on August 2 after raising Rp 2.25 trillion from the initial public offering. It currently operates 1,239 screens across 230 theaters in 56 cities, with a goal to expand to 2,000 screens within the next five years.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: