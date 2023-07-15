Saturday, July 15, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Cirebon Businessman Buys 5% Stake in Coca-Cola Distributor Single-Handed

Thresa Sandra Desfika
July 14, 2023 | 11:36 pm
SHARE
Graha Prima Mentari executives pose for a photo during a ceremony marking its listing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the IDX)
Graha Prima Mentari executives pose for a photo during a ceremony marking its listing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in Jakarta, Monday, July 10, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the IDX)

Jakarta. In a surprising move, a relatively unknown businessman from the West Java city of Cirebon has acquired 80.8 million shares in Coca-Cola distributor Graha Prima Mentari. 

The purchase took place just four days after the company's listing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange.

Hendriyanto Liem spent Rp 9.7 billion ($648,000) in three transactions, obtaining a 5.23 percent stake in Graha Prima. 

“My intention in these transactions is purely for investment purposes. [The purchased] shares are now my personal possession,” Hendriyanto said in a public filing on Friday.

Advertisement

Identifying himself as an entrepreneur from Pekalipan subdistrict, Hendriyanto said that he had no previous ownership in Graha Prima before making these purchases.

Graha Prima conducted an initial public offering last week, offering 309 million shares at a price of Rp 120 per share.

However, the company experienced a significant drop in share price during its trading debut on Monday, falling to Rp 85 and failing to recover since then.

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Cirebon Businessman Buys 5% Stake in Coca-Cola Distributor Single-Handed
Business 4 hours ago

Cirebon Businessman Buys 5% Stake in Coca-Cola Distributor Single-Handed

 Hendriyanto Liem spent Rp 9.7 billion ($648,000) in three transactions, obtaining a 5.23 percent stake in Graha Prima.
Indonesian Police Spend Rp 49B on Tear Gas Guns
News 5 hours ago

Indonesian Police Spend Rp 49B on Tear Gas Guns

 The launchers will be exclusively handed to the Jakarta Police which earlier requested their supply.
Indonesia Obliges Natural Resource Exporters to Keep 30% of Forex Revenues in Local Banks
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia Obliges Natural Resource Exporters to Keep 30% of Forex Revenues in Local Banks

 It applies to foreign exchange revenues of at least $250,000 or its equivalent.
APRIL Group Contributes Rp 484.3 Trillion to Indonesia’s GDP in 2016-2022: Study
Special Updates 9 hours ago

APRIL Group Contributes Rp 484.3 Trillion to Indonesia’s GDP in 2016-2022: Study

 APRIL Group drives the sub-national economy, adding Rp 245.6 trillion to Riau's gross regional domestic product in 2016-2022.
Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Violates ASEAN Amity Treaty: Blinken
News 11 hours ago

Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Violates ASEAN Amity Treaty: Blinken

 According to Antony Blinken, Russia's war in Ukraine violates the principles of ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC).
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

ASEAN, China Agree on South China Sea’s Code of Conduct Guidelines
1
ASEAN, China Agree on South China Sea’s Code of Conduct Guidelines
2
Australia to Give ASEAN A$775M Development Aid This Year
3
China Committed to Signing ASEAN’s Anti-Nuke Treaty, Malaysia Says
4
Lawyer in BAKTI Graft Scandal Returns $1.8M Worth of Banknotes to Prosecutors
5
Jokowi Cites Javanese Saying to Warn ASEAN Against Zero-Sum Game Approach
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED