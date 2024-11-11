Conversational AI Firm Gupshup Appoints Trisnia Anchali Kardia as Country Head for Indonesia

Jakarta. Conversational AI engagement company Gupshup, known for its partnerships with major clients such as Gojek, Tokopedia, SuperIndo, and Cinepolis, is targeting Indonesia as a key market to leverage the rapid growth of the conversational commerce industry.

The industry in Indonesia is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent from 2022 to 2028. The market’s transaction value is expected to rise from $12.7 billion in 2023 to $30.3 billion by 2028, driven by an increasing demand for business-to-consumer communication solutions through messaging apps, AI chatbots, and voice assistants.

In a move to capitalize on this growth, Gupshup has appointed Trisnia Anchali Kardia as its new Country Head for Indonesia. Anchali previously served as Country Head at Graas, where she achieved 120 percent revenue growth and expanded the company’s client base. Her career also includes leadership roles at Telkomsel, where she helped launch its digital advertising business, Zomato Indonesia, and Line, where she served as Chief Commercial Officer, overseeing the development of the company’s enterprise messaging products.

“Indonesia is at an exciting crossroads of rapid digital growth and evolving consumer behaviors,” said Anchali. “With Gupshup’s innovative Conversational Cloud and AI Agent capabilities, we are well-positioned to help Indonesian businesses enhance customer engagement, scale operations, and drive digital transformation.”

Advertisement

Aside from her professional achievements, Anchali is also known as a singer.

Beerud Sheth, Co-Founder and CEO of Gupshup, expressed confidence in Anchali’s leadership: “Her extensive experience in business messaging, driving adoption of innovative offerings, and strong connections within Indonesia’s tech ecosystem make her an invaluable asset as we expand our presence in the region.”

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: