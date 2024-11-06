Crypto Market Surges as Trump Leads in Initial US Election Vote Count

Faisal Maliki Baskoro
November 6, 2024 | 10:43 am
SHARE
FILE - An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin displayed on a tram, May 12, 2021, in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
FILE - An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin displayed on a tram, May 12, 2021, in Hong Kong. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Jakarta. The crypto market saw a sharp rally over the past 24 hours, buoyed by investor sentiment surrounding the US presidential election. As of 10:00 a.m., AP data indicated that Republican candidate Donald Trump is leading, though the results remain too close to call.

According to CoinMarketCap data on Wednesday,  at 10:20 a.m. Jakarta time, the global crypto market cap soared 8.37 percent to reach $2.45 trillion in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, jumped 8.61 percent over the same period, bringing its price to $73,867 per coin, equivalent to Rp 1.17 billion.

Other major cryptocurrencies saw similar gains. Ethereum (ETH) climbed 7.26 percent to $2,588 per coin, while Binance Coin (BNB) increased by 4.96 percent, reaching $582 per coin.

Financial analyst Panji Yudha from Ajaib Kripto said that Trump’s support for Bitcoin is expected to boost growth in the crypto sector following the election.

Advertisement

“The US election will likely shape the regulatory landscape for crypto assets, with different approaches from the SEC and CFTC. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s policies have often been criticized as overly strict,” Panji said in his research.

Investors are closely watching the US election in hopes that a change in leadership might encourage innovation in the digital asset sector. Some even hold out hope that similar support for crypto could come from Democrats if Kamala Harris wins.

“Trump has previously promised to fire Gensler if re-elected, raising optimism among crypto investors. Additionally, his commitment to making Bitcoin a strategic reserve for the US and self-styling as the ‘Crypto President’ has further boosted market confidence,” Panji added.

Historically, Bitcoin prices have tended to rise after US elections. During the 2020 election, BTC surged 28.24 percent leading up to the election and 42.06 percent afterward; in the 2016 election, BTC saw increases of 14.99 percent and 8.43 percent, respectively. This trend is attributed to market expectations for crypto-friendly policies from the incoming administration. 

Meanwhile, US election results are still unfolding. Polls have closed in crucial battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin, and North Carolina, yet the outcomes remain undecided.

Both candidates need 270 electoral votes to claim the presidency. As of 10:00 a.m. in Jakarta, Trump led with 198 electoral votes, while Harris held 99 votes.

Trump secured Florida, a state that has leaned Republican in recent election cycles, as well as GOP strongholds like Texas, South Carolina, and Indiana. Harris claimed Democratic bases such as New York, Massachusetts, and Illinois.

Tags:
#Crypto
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

LPDP Alumni No Longer Required to Return to Indonesia, Minister Satryo Says
News 36 minutes ago

LPDP Alumni No Longer Required to Return to Indonesia, Minister Satryo Says

 LPDP alumni no longer have to return to Indonesia, says Minister Satryo Brodjonegoro, citing global opportunities and limited local support.
Human Development Ministry Sets Focus on Free Medical Check-ups and School Renovations
News 3 hours ago

Human Development Ministry Sets Focus on Free Medical Check-ups and School Renovations

 Minister Pratikno outlined Prabowo’s key policies: school & hospital renovations, tackling stunting & TB, and free medical check-ups
‘Red One’ Review: An Early Christmas Gift from JK Simmons' Santa
Lifestyle 3 hours ago

‘Red One’ Review: An Early Christmas Gift from JK Simmons' Santa

 The action-comedy movie “Red One” becomes an early Christmas gift about the kidnapping of the well-beloved legend Santa Claus (JK Simmons).
Indonesia Must Align with New US Leadership, Experts Say as Election Results Unfold
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Must Align with New US Leadership, Experts Say as Election Results Unfold

 As of 11:30 a.m. in Jakarta, Trump led with 230 electoral votes, while Harris had 187, according to AP data
Crypto Market Surges as Trump Leads in Initial US Election Vote Count
Business 3 hours ago

Crypto Market Surges as Trump Leads in Initial US Election Vote Count

 The crypto market saw a sharp rally over the past 24 hours, buoyed by investor sentiment surrounding the US presidential election
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Announces Tax Holiday Extension to Counter Global Minimum Tax
1
Indonesia Announces Tax Holiday Extension to Counter Global Minimum Tax
2
Indonesian Lawmaker Calls Apple’s Tax Holiday Demand “Absurd,” Supports iPhone 16 Ban
3
Simon Aloysius Mantiri Appointed as Pertamina’s New Boss
4
Yudha Arfandi Sentenced to 20 Years for Death of Dante, Son of Actress Tamara Tyasmara and DJ Angger Dimas
5
Volcanic Eruption Burns Houses in Flores, Killing At Least 9 People
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED