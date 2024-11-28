Crypto Transactions in Indonesia Hit $29.9 Billion So Far in 2024

Indah Handayani
November 28, 2024 | 1:30 pm
SHARE
Cryptocurrency photo illustration. (Antara Photo)
Cryptocurrency photo illustration. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Indonesia's crypto transactions has reached Rp 475.13 trillion (around $29.9 billion) so far this year as of October, according to the Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency (Bappebti).

This marks a 352.89 percent increase compared to Rp 104.91 trillion recorded in the same period the previous year. It has also surpassed the total transactions recorded in the past two years. In 2022, crypto transactions in Indonesia amounted to Rp 306.4 trillion, and later dropped to Rp 149.3 trillion the following year.

Bappebti's head Kasan said that the triple digit growth in January-October 2024 showed a growing interest in cryptoasset trading.

"This proves that cryptoassets become one of the trading options that is currently in demand," Kasan was quoted as saying in a press statement on Thursday.

Advertisement

As of October, Indonesia is home to 21.63 million registered cryptoasset customers. About 716,000 of them are making their transactions via the seven registered physical cryptoasset traders, including Tokocrypto, Pluang, and Pintu.

The most popular cryptoassets in October 2024 were Tether (USDT), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Pepe (PEPE), and Solana (SOL). Indonesia also recorded Rp 942.88 billion worth of state revenue from taxes that came with cryptoasset transactions between 2022 and October 2024.

"The increase in [cryptoasset] customers and transactions will boost our state revenue, while also cementing Indonesia's position as one of the world's largest cryptomarkets," Kasan said.

Tags:
#Crypto
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

23-Year-Old Man Survives Tiger Attack in Siak, Riau
News 2 hours ago

23-Year-Old Man Survives Tiger Attack in Siak, Riau

  A 23-year-old man was mauled by a tiger in Siak Regency, Riau. He survived thanks to the help of his friends.
Government Debt Reaches $539.4b as of October 2024
Business 2 hours ago

Government Debt Reaches $539.4b as of October 2024

 Indonesia’s government debt reached Rp 8,560.36 trillion ($$539.4 billion) by the end of October 2024
ChatGPT Brings 'AI Jesus' to Life in Swiss Chapel
Tech 2 hours ago

ChatGPT Brings 'AI Jesus' to Life in Swiss Chapel

 An avatar of "Jesus", powered by ChatGPT, in a confessional answered visitors' questions on faith, morality, and modern woes,
Indonesia to Halt Salt Imports for Consumption Starting in 2025
Business 4 hours ago

Indonesia to Halt Salt Imports for Consumption Starting in 2025

 Indonesia imported 2.8 million tons of salt in 2023, valued at Rp 1.35 trillion.
Ridwan Kamil Seeks Support from Dharma's Camp for Potential Jakarta Election Runoff
News 4 hours ago

Ridwan Kamil Seeks Support from Dharma's Camp for Potential Jakarta Election Runoff

 Ridwan Kamil is courting Dharma Pongrekun's supporters to secure victory if the 2024 Jakarta gubernatorial election goes to a runoff.
News Index

Most Popular

US Invests $67 Billion in Indonesia, But Local Content Rules Remain A Challenge
1
US Invests $67 Billion in Indonesia, But Local Content Rules Remain A Challenge
2
Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
3
Unilever Indonesia Signs $440 Million Deal to Sell Ice Cream Business to Magnum Ice Cream
4
Court Orders Pop Singers Rizky Febian and Mahalini to Re-do Their Marriage
5
Pramono-Rano Declare Victory in Jakarta Gubernatorial Election
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED