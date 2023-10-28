Saturday, October 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Daihatsu’s Export Sales from Indonesia Top 120,000 Cars 

Antara
October 28, 2023 | 10:20 pm
SHARE
Daihatsu cars are exhibited at an auto show in Semarang, Central Java, on Oct. 18. 2023. (Photo courtesy of Astra Daihatsu Motor)
Daihatsu cars are exhibited at an auto show in Semarang, Central Java, on Oct. 18. 2023. (Photo courtesy of Astra Daihatsu Motor)

Jakarta. Japanese carmaker Daihatsu has sold 120,243 cars to export markets from its Indonesian plant in the nine months ending September of the current year.

Sri Agung Handayani, the marketing director of the local unit Astra Daihatsu Motor, said on Saturday that the figures represent a 7.7 percent rise from the export sales in the same period of last year which totaled 111,669 units.

The assembly plant in Karawang, West Java, supplies minivans and pickups such as Daihatsu Gran Max and joint models Toyota TownLite and Mazda Bongo.

Daihatsu has been collaborating with Toyota to produce Townlite since 2008.

Advertisement

Last year, Daihatsu Indonesia produced 562,000 vehicles, with 30 percent sold to 82 foreign countries.

During the January-September period, Indonesia sold 379,498 cars to export markets, according to the data from the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo). Of that amount, Daihatsu-made cars accounted for 31.65 percent. 

Tags:
#Corporate News
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesian Troops Recover Bodies of 6 Workers Missing After Attack by Papua Separatists
News 1 hours ago

Indonesian Troops Recover Bodies of 6 Workers Missing After Attack by Papua Separatists

 The West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization, has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Daihatsu’s Export Sales from Indonesia Top 120,000 Cars 
Business 2 hours ago

Daihatsu’s Export Sales from Indonesia Top 120,000 Cars 

 The assembly plant in Karawang supplies minivans and pickups such as Daihatsu Gran Max and joint models Toyota TownLite and Mazda Bongo.
BNI Xpora Facilitates Seaweed Export
Special Updates 3 hours ago

BNI Xpora Facilitates Seaweed Export

 State-owned bank BNI is facilitating its customer and seaweed cultivation company CV Adi Tirta.
BNI Promotes Capital Market Literacy
Special Updates 5 hours ago

BNI Promotes Capital Market Literacy

 BNI is taking part at the 2023 Capital Market Summit and Expo 2023.
BNI Wins Award for Tourism Development Program
Special Updates 7 hours ago

BNI Wins Award for Tourism Development Program

 This Kawan BNI program has been in place since 2022 across Indonesia's "super priority destinations.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
1
French, British Investors in Talks with Indonesia on Nickel Smelter
2
Researcher Predicts Smooth Transfer of Power in 2024
3
Ruling Party PDI-P Confirms Gibran's Departure 
4
Gov’t Mulls Giving Incentives to Electric Car Producers
5
Indonesia Urges UNGA to Investigate Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital
Opini Title
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Businesses Must Pave The Way to A Sustainable Urban Future for All
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Lithium: A New Global Quest for Spices
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Southeast Asia Retail: Small Format Is Here to Stay
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED