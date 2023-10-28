Daihatsu’s Export Sales from Indonesia Top 120,000 Cars 

Jakarta. Japanese carmaker Daihatsu has sold 120,243 cars to export markets from its Indonesian plant in the nine months ending September of the current year.

Sri Agung Handayani, the marketing director of the local unit Astra Daihatsu Motor, said on Saturday that the figures represent a 7.7 percent rise from the export sales in the same period of last year which totaled 111,669 units.

The assembly plant in Karawang, West Java, supplies minivans and pickups such as Daihatsu Gran Max and joint models Toyota TownLite and Mazda Bongo.

Daihatsu has been collaborating with Toyota to produce Townlite since 2008.

Last year, Daihatsu Indonesia produced 562,000 vehicles, with 30 percent sold to 82 foreign countries.

During the January-September period, Indonesia sold 379,498 cars to export markets, according to the data from the Indonesian Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo). Of that amount, Daihatsu-made cars accounted for 31.65 percent.

