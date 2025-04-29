Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion

Bambang Ismoyo
May 19, 2025 | 4:14 pm
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hand with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025, (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hand with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025, (Antara Photo/Galih Pradipta)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, is exploring a strategic partnership with Australia’s Future Fund in a bid to expand global investment opportunities and attract institutional capital into the country, CEO Rosan Roeslani announced on Monday.

The potential collaboration was discussed following a bilateral meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the Indonesia-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta last Thursday.

Established in 2006, the Future Fund manages over AUD307 billion (approx. US$204 billion) as of Q1 2025, making it one of the world’s largest institutional investors.

Rosan said the Australian fund had expressed strong appreciation for Danantara’s potential to drive Indonesia’s economic development, and also voiced support for Danantara’s bid to join the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF).

"Joining the IFSWF opens the door for strategic partnerships like this with the Future Fund, and strengthens Danantara Indonesia’s position as a credible global investment partner," Rosan said in a statement.

He added that partnerships with major global institutions such as the Future Fund are expected to unlock new funding streams for Indonesia’s strategic projects, particularly those aligned with the nation’s economic growth objectives.

Danantara, an independent body under the authority of the president, is tasked with managing and optimizing government and state-owned enterprise (SOE) assets in support of national strategic programs and Indonesia’s broader industrialization goals.

“Danantara Indonesia is committed to being a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable economic development and will continue to foster cooperation with global partners,” Rosan said.

A $1 Trillion Asset Milestone
In a cabinet meeting on May 5, President Prabowo revealed that the total value of assets under Danantara's management has now exceeded $1 trillion, following the transfer of two major national assets: the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) Sports Complex in Senayan and the Kemayoran area in Central Jakarta.

"The GBK complex alone is estimated to be worth around $30 billion," Prabowo stated.

With the inclusion of these assets, Danantara's portfolio jumped from US$982 billion to over US$1 trillion -- a symbolic milestone for the young sovereign fund and a signal of Indonesia’s ambitions on the global investment stage.

