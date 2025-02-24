Danantara: Indonesia's New Strategy to Manage State Assets

Novie Fauziah
February 24, 2025 | 9:40 am
SHARE
Raffi Ahmad, the presidential special envoy for youth and art workers, addresses fellow social media influencers during a meeting in Jakarta on Feb. 19, 2025. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama S)
Raffi Ahmad, the presidential special envoy for youth and art workers, addresses fellow social media influencers during a meeting in Jakarta on Feb. 19, 2025. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama S)

Jakarta. The sovereign wealth fund Danantara will become Indonesia's new strategy to make the best use of its state assets, according to a presidential special envoy.

President Prabowo Subianto has decided to shift the assets of Indonesian state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to the soon-to-be-launched Danantara. The fund will reportedly manage assets of state-run banks Mandiri and BNI, as well as telecommunications giant Telkom, to name a few. Its launch is slated for Monday at around 10 a.m. Raffi Ahmad, the president's special envoy for youth development and arts, is looking forward to its establishment.

"Danantara exists as a new strategy to optimize state assets by managing SOEs' dividends and investment in a more integrated manner," Raffi posted on the social media platform Instagram on Monday, just hours before the fund's official launch.

Raffi then remarked on how other countries have run similar models to catapult their economies. He said: "We have Singapore's Temasek Holdings, China Investment Corporation, and Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional successfully improving their countries' economic competitiveness [by atrracting] global investment."

Advertisement

According to Raffi, the government has vowed to "manage Danantara in a professional and transparent manner".

Prabowo recently claimed that Danantara's assets under management could exceed $900 billion. It will start with $20 billion in initial capital to invest in sustainable high-impact projects, including renewable energy and food production. According to media reports, Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani will become Danantara's chief executive officer. He will replace senior economist and former diplomat Muliaman Darmansyah Hadad.

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pramono Anung Leads PDI-P's Local Leaders to Join Retreat on 3rd Day
News 1 hours ago

Pramono Anung Leads PDI-P's Local Leaders to Join Retreat on 3rd Day

 The decision to join hundreds of other elected governors, mayors, and regents in the retreat was taken after consultation with Megawati.
Indonesia Tells Foreign Partners They Are Welcomed to Do Business with Danantara
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Tells Foreign Partners They Are Welcomed to Do Business with Danantara

 Danantara's chief executive officer Rosan Roeslani says the newly established fund is set to boost foreign investors' confidence.
Foreign Leaders Visit Ukraine to Mark 3rd War Anniversary
News 2 hours ago

Foreign Leaders Visit Ukraine to Mark 3rd War Anniversary

 “In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote.
Rescue Workers Recover 14 Bodies from Riau River After Truck Accident
News 3 hours ago

Rescue Workers Recover 14 Bodies from Riau River After Truck Accident

 Police reported that the driver lost control while crossing a bridge, causing the truck to hit the side barriers and plunge into the river.
Japan, Philippines Agree to Deepen Defense Ties
News 3 hours ago

Japan, Philippines Agree to Deepen Defense Ties

 Japan and the Philippines are treaty allies of the US, and the three have been vocal about China’s assertive actions in the region.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Drops Nusantara Study Visits to Egypt, Turkey, and India Due to Budget Constrains
1
Indonesia Drops Nusantara Study Visits to Egypt, Turkey, and India Due to Budget Constrains
2
Indonesia Weighs Plan to Phase Out Fuel Subsidies by 2027
3
Two Former Presidents Join Prabowo for Danantara Launch
4
Danantara: Indonesia's New Strategy to Manage State Assets
5
Indonesia Seeks to Repatriate 270 Citizens Rescued from Online Scam Centers in Myanmar
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED