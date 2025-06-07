Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm

Antara
June 26, 2025 | 4:49 pm
SHARE
Danantara Investment Authority (Beritasatu.com)
Danantara Investment Authority (Beritasatu.com)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara), has made its first overseas investment with a $120 million (Rp 1.95 trillion) commitment to the Philippines’ solar power sector.

Through Pertamina New and Renewable Energy (Pertamina NRE), Danantara has acquired a 20 percent stake in Citicore Renewable Energy Corporation (CREC), a major player in the Philippines' renewable energy industry.

Pandu Patria Sjahrir, Chief Investment Officer of Danantara, said the move reflects Indonesia’s ambition to become a regional energy player and to absorb best practices from the region. “We are ready to be involved and become a regional player to learn and gain the best knowledge,” he said Thursday, as quoted by Antara.

Read More:
Indonesia Launches First Medical Tourism Hub in Bali, a Flagship Project for Danantara
Advertisement

CREC currently operates solar power plants with a total installed capacity of 287 megawatts (MW) and is targeting a five-gigawatt (GW) capacity within five years. Of that, 1 GW is expected to come online by the end of 2025.

“This is a country that has done a great job in the renewable energy sector,” Pandu said. “We want to learn how they’ve developed it, how they’ve grown, and our job is to transfer part of that knowledge back to Indonesia.”

The deal shows Danantara’s strategic role in managing Pertamina NRE’s assets and expanding its portfolio beyond Indonesia. It also highlights the fund’s focus on securing sustainable cash flows.

“The only reason I made this investment in the Philippines is to gain access to strong cash flow,” Pandu added. “Cash flow is critical, especially in our sector, and I want to grow Danantara’s cash flow ecosystem.”

Read More:
Garuda Indonesia Secures $405 Million Loan from Danantara

Tags:
#Energy & Minerals
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm
Business 21 minutes ago

Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm

 Danantara invests $120M via Pertamina NRE to acquire 20% of Philippine solar firm CREC, marking its first overseas renewable investment.
Indonesia Launches First Medical Tourism Hub in Bali, a Flagship Project for Danantara
Lifestyle 18 hours ago

Indonesia Launches First Medical Tourism Hub in Bali, a Flagship Project for Danantara

 The special economic zone will combine international-standard healthcare services with premium tourism facilities.
Garuda Indonesia Targets 120 Aircraft by 2030 Following $407M Capital Boost
Business Jun 24, 2025 | 9:31 pm

Garuda Indonesia Targets 120 Aircraft by 2030 Following $407M Capital Boost

 Garuda operated 144 aircraft prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that number dropped to fewer than 40 after a debt restructuring in 2022.
Danantara, Himbara Banks Back $8 Billion Housing Finance Program
Business Jun 20, 2025 | 4:39 pm

Danantara, Himbara Banks Back $8 Billion Housing Finance Program

 Indonesia will channel Rp 130 trillion ($8B) in housing loans via new state fund Danantara, backed by major state-owned banks.
Danantara, Russia's RDIF to Launch $2.3 Billion Investment Platform
Business Jun 20, 2025 | 8:46 am

Danantara, Russia's RDIF to Launch $2.3 Billion Investment Platform

 Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) officially joins the list of Danantara's foreign partners.
Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs
Business Jun 18, 2025 | 2:28 pm

Danantara Redefines How Indonesia Funds SOEs

 Danantara reshapes SOE funding by reinvesting Rp150t in dividends into strategic projects, ending reliance on direct state budget support.
Danantara, INA Invest in Chandra Asri's $800m Chemical Plant
Business Jun 17, 2025 | 11:52 am

Danantara, INA Invest in Chandra Asri's $800m Chemical Plant

 Danantara, INA, and Chandra Asri invest $800M in CA-EDC plant to slash imports, boost exports, and strengthen Indonesia's industrial base.
Prabowo Says Danantara Copies Singapore’s $303 Billion Temasek ‘With Pride’
Business Jun 16, 2025 | 6:09 pm

Prabowo Says Danantara Copies Singapore’s $303 Billion Temasek ‘With Pride’

 Prabowo admits to having copied Singapore’s Temasek while hoping to strike a Danantara deal.
Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
Business Jun 10, 2025 | 10:16 am

Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet

 Neither GoTo nor Grab has publicly confirmed the potential merger, which has become a major topic of speculation in Indonesia.
Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg
Business Jun 7, 2025 | 12:20 pm

Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg

 Indonesia’s Danantara may join Grab’s $7B GoTo deal, easing regulatory concerns over foreign control of a national tech giant.

The Latest

Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm
Business 21 minutes ago

Danantara Makes First Overseas Investment with $120M Stake in Philippine Solar Firm

 Danantara invests $120M via Pertamina NRE to acquire 20% of Philippine solar firm CREC, marking its first overseas renewable investment.
Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces
Business 1 hours ago

Prabowo Launches Rp 25 Trillion Renewable Energy Projects in 15 Provinces

 Prabowo launches Rp 25T renewable energy projects in 15 provinces, targeting 379.7 MW capacity.
Al Qilaa Launches $2.5B Housing Plan to Help Ease Indonesia’s 15M Backlog
Business 2 hours ago

Al Qilaa Launches $2.5B Housing Plan to Help Ease Indonesia’s 15M Backlog

 Qatari firm Al Qilaa to build 50,000 affordable units in Indonesia’s $2.5B housing project, part of efforts to cut 15M-unit backlog.
Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Says US Welcomes Its Trade Proposal as Tariff Clock Ticks

 Indonesia and the rest of the world has two weeks until Trump's reciprocal tariffs enter into force.
New Tax Rule: Online Sellers Earning Over Rp 500M to Face 0.5% Income Tax
Business 3 hours ago

New Tax Rule: Online Sellers Earning Over Rp 500M to Face 0.5% Income Tax

 Finance Ministry to shift PPh 22 collection to e‑commerce marketplaces, targeting sellers with annual turnover above Rp 500M.
News Index

Most Popular

Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
1
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
2
Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
3
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
4
Brazilian Climber Found Dead After Fall Into Mount Rinjani Ravine, Evacuation Underway
5
Indonesia’s Palm Oil Export Drops 39 Pct as EU Buys Less
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED