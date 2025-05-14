Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet

The Jakarta Globe
June 10, 2025 | 10:16 am
SHARE
A man passes by the Danantara sovereign wealth fund building in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Feb. 24, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)
A man passes by the Danantara sovereign wealth fund building in Menteng, Central Jakarta, on Feb. 24, 2025. (B Universe Photo/Joanito de Saojao)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara has denied any official discussions regarding the acquisition of a minority stake in tech giant GoTo, following media speculation about its potential involvement in a merger deal.

In a statement issued on Monday, Danantara’s Managing Director of Investment, Stefanus Ade Hadiwidjaja, said the fund has not initiated any formal review or assessment related to a possible investment in GoTo.

“There are currently no discussions regarding this matter,” Ade said. “In principle, Danantara Indonesia remains open to investment opportunities that align with our mandate to strengthen strategic sectors and contribute to national economic value creation.”

The statement comes in response to a Bloomberg report published last Friday, which claimed Danantara was considering participation in a proposed $7 billion merger between GoTo and Singapore-based ride-hailing firm Grab.

Advertisement

Neither GoTo nor Grab has publicly confirmed the potential merger, which has become a major topic of speculation in the regional tech and investment space.

Ade stressed that Danantara adheres to a strict evaluation process before committing to any investment. “Every investment decision is made selectively, following a comprehensive review, sound risk management principles, and a clear view of sustainable returns for the state,” he added.

Read More:
Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
Business 1 hours ago

Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet

 Neither GoTo nor Grab has publicly confirmed the potential merger, which has become a major topic of speculation in Indonesia.
Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg
Business Jun 7, 2025 | 12:20 pm

Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg

 Indonesia’s Danantara may join Grab’s $7B GoTo deal, easing regulatory concerns over foreign control of a national tech giant.
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet
Business May 28, 2025 | 4:44 pm

Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet

 Danantara's partnership with Eramet and INA revolves around the nickel-based EV battery ecosystem.
Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board
Business May 28, 2025 | 4:41 pm

Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board

 Danantara’s CEO and CIO deny reports that investor Ray Dalio has withdrawn from the advisory board, confirming ongoing collaboration.
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
Business May 23, 2025 | 10:08 am

Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities

 During a high-level meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Luhut proposed the creation of a joint sovereign wealth initiative.
Indonesian Sovereign Fund Danantara to Partner with China, Japan, Malaysia
Business May 21, 2025 | 5:22 pm

Indonesian Sovereign Fund Danantara to Partner with China, Japan, Malaysia

 Danantara's boss Rosan Roeslani says that the fund will sign the agreement in the coming weeks.
Indonesia Revives Boeing-Garuda Deal Amid Tariff Talks
Business May 21, 2025 | 9:50 am

Indonesia Revives Boeing-Garuda Deal Amid Tariff Talks

 Indonesia’s Danantara reopens talks with Boeing to revive a stalled deal with Garuda as Jakarta seeks closer US trade ties.
Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion
Business May 19, 2025 | 4:14 pm

Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion

 With the inclusion of GBK Sports Complex and Kemayoran Area, Danantara's portfolio jumped from US$982 billion to over US$1 trillion.
Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund
Business May 15, 2025 | 9:45 pm

Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund

 Australia's Anthony Albanese also promises to help Danantara join the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF).
Danantara, Pension Fund, Trade: What Indonesian Businesses Expect from Prabowo-Albanese Talks
Business May 14, 2025 | 11:55 am

Danantara, Pension Fund, Trade: What Indonesian Businesses Expect from Prabowo-Albanese Talks

 The two leaders are also expected to talk about increasing bilateral trade amid US President Donald Trump’s tariff salvo.

The Latest

Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet
Business 1 hours ago

Danantara: No Official Discussion on GoTo Investment Yet

 Neither GoTo nor Grab has publicly confirmed the potential merger, which has become a major topic of speculation in Indonesia.
Bitcoin Gains Foothold in Africa’s Largest Slum, Stirring Hopes and Risks
Tech 15 hours ago

Bitcoin Gains Foothold in Africa’s Largest Slum, Stirring Hopes and Risks

 In Kenya’s Kibera slum, residents turn to bitcoin for low-fee payments and savings, despite warnings about volatility and risks.
World Cup 2026: Indonesia Takes on Japan as AFC Faces Neutrality Scrutiny
News 15 hours ago

World Cup 2026: Indonesia Takes on Japan as AFC Faces Neutrality Scrutiny

 Indonesia faces Japan in their final Group C match Tuesday, with both teams through, but AFC’s venue decisions are stirring controversy.
LA Erupts in Chaos as Trump Deploys National Guard
News 16 hours ago

LA Erupts in Chaos as Trump Deploys National Guard

 Clashes erupt in LA as Trump sends National Guard without governor’s approval, sparking protests, arrests, and fiery street battles downtown
Soekarno-Hatta Prepares for Return of 51,000 Hajj Pilgrims
News 16 hours ago

Soekarno-Hatta Prepares for Return of 51,000 Hajj Pilgrims

 Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta Airport will welcome 51,000+ Hajj pilgrims starting June 12, as part of Indonesia’s 221,000 pilgrim quota.
News Index

Most Popular

Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
1
Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
2
Indonesia Ignores Its Middle Class in Latest Economic Stimuli: Analyst
3
Indonesia Denies EU’s Palm Oil Law Is Reason Why Trade Pact Takes Years
4
Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat
5
World Cup 2026: Indonesia Takes on Japan as AFC Faces Neutrality Scrutiny
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED